Gamers Get First Chance to Play Xbox One X at GameStop Expo

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GameStop, the world’s largest gaming retailer, is giving power to the players by offering fans the first chance to experience Xbox One X, as part of a multimillion dollar campaign to support the new system. Today, gamers can also pre-order their own Xbox One X—Microsoft’s debut 4K UHD console—at GameStop locations nationwide or online at www.gamestop.com/xboxonex.

Every year, fans from around the country travel to GameStop Expo to check out the newest games, consoles and exclusive collectibles. On Aug. 27, it will also be the only place they can get their hands on Xbox One X—long before the system becomes available on Nov. 7. Additionally, GameStop associates get plenty of time to explore the new system at Expo, so by the time they get back to their home store, they can talk in detail about the features that make this console a must-have for all gamers.

“The best place to pick up Microsoft’s most anticipated Xbox isn’t a big box,” said Bob Puzon, senior vice president of merchandising at GameStop. “Our associates are serious gamers themselves, making GameStop the only place players can get unparalleled expertise on the system and its most popular titles.”

As always, GameStop boosting affordability with special trade-in guarantees for PowerUp Rewards members, when used toward the purchase of an Xbox One X system. Upgraded trade-in values will be available for these consoles from Nov. 7 – 19.

  • Nintendo Switch, PS4 Pro: $200         
  • Xbox One S, PS4 (Original or Slim): $150
  • Xbox One Original: $100    

