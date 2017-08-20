Gamers Get First Chance to Play Xbox One X at GameStop Expo

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GameStop, the world’s largest gaming retailer, is giving power to the players by offering fans the first chance to experience Xbox One X, as part of a multimillion dollar campaign to support the new system. Today, gamers can also pre-order their own Xbox One X—Microsoft’s debut 4K UHD console—at GameStop locations nationwide or online at www.gamestop.com/xboxonex.

Every year, fans from around the country travel to GameStop Expo to check out the newest games, consoles and exclusive collectibles. On Aug. 27, it will also be the only place they can get their hands on Xbox One X—long before the system becomes available on Nov. 7. Additionally, GameStop associates get plenty of time to explore the new system at Expo, so by the time they get back to their home store, they can talk in detail about the features that make this console a must-have for all gamers.

“The best place to pick up Microsoft’s most anticipated Xbox isn’t a big box,” said Bob Puzon, senior vice president of merchandising at GameStop. “Our associates are serious gamers themselves, making GameStop the only place players can get unparalleled expertise on the system and its most popular titles.”

As always, GameStop boosting affordability with special trade-in guarantees for PowerUp Rewards members, when used toward the purchase of an Xbox One X system. Upgraded trade-in values will be available for these consoles from Nov. 7 – 19.

Nintendo Switch, PS4 Pro: $200

Xbox One S, PS4 (Original or Slim): $150

Xbox One Original: $100

About GameStop Corp.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a global, multichannel video game, consumer electronics and wireless services retailer. GameStop operates more than 7,500 stores across 14 countries. The company’s consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com; Game Informer® magazine, the world’s leading print and digital video game publication; and ThinkGeek, www.thinkgeek.com, the premier retailer for the global geek community featuring exclusive and unique video game and pop culture products. Our Technology Brands segment includes 1,522 Simply Mac, Spring Mobile AT&T and Cricket stores. Simply Mac, www.simplymac.com, sells the full line of Apple products, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones and offers Apple certified warranty and repair services. Spring Mobile, www.springmobile.com, sells all of AT&T’s products and services, including DIRECTV and offers pre-paid wireless services, devices and related accessories through its Cricket branded stores in select markets in the U.S. General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the company’s corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp. on Twitter and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the company’s corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

CONTACT: Contact: Alexis Barsalou GameStop Corp. (817) 424-2117 [email protected]