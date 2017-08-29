Gemalto Announces Data Protection Solutions for VMware Cloud on AWS

Gemalto’s SafeNet Encryption and Key Management Solutions secure both data in motion and at rest for a comprehensive cloud security strategy

Amsterdam, August 29th 2017– Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, today announced its SafeNet data encryption and key management solutions are now available to customers of VMware Cloud(TM) on AWS.

VMware Cloud on AWS brings together VMware’s enterprise-class Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) software and elastic, bare-metal infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to give organizations consistent operating model and application mobility for private and public cloud. Gemalto’s SafeNet solutions enable VMware Cloud on AWS customers to deploy client-side encryption, centralized key management and tokenization to simplify security operations such as data visibility, compliance auditing and policy execution and enforcement.

Gemalto’s SafeNet data encryption and key management solutions help organizations protect their data in the cloud, applications, data centers, networks and virtual environments. VMware customers running workloads in AWS can easily integrate Gemalto’s cloud-ready security technology to:

Boost cloud security – customers can store and manage keys in central, hardened appliances, and gain the visibility and control they need to consistently and effectively enforce security controls.

Ensure key ownership – through secure key storage, high availability, and scalability, organizations ensure they retain total control of their encryption keys and data.

Streamline key management – administrators can centrally manage keys, permissions and policies with more speed, ease, and efficiency.

Simplify compliance – the centralized platform enables customers to ensure and demonstrate compliance with stringent security policies and compliance mandates.

VMware Cloud on AWS technology partners enable customers to deploy the same proven solutions seamlessly in both the public and private cloud. VMware simplifies the deployment and eliminates the need for partners to refactor solutions for VMware Cloud on AWS. If a partner solution works on-premises in a VMware vSphere® environment, it will easily support VMware Cloud on AWS. VMware technology partners complement and enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS service and enable customers to realize new capabilities.

For more information, visit the VMware Cloud on AWS marketplace or try a 30-day free trial of Gemalto’s SafeNet KeySecure and SafeNet ProtectV for VMware.

Executive quotes:

“Companies gain elasticity and speed to market with the cloud, but often want to maintain control over the security of their data. With Gemalto, VMware Cloud on AWS customers have one data protection solution making it easier to monitor and track all of their activities,” said Todd Moore, senior vice president of Encryption Products at Gemalto. “Working across multiple cloud services is becoming the norm. Using a centralized system helps companies take a preventative approach to security instead of reactive one by getting a better understanding of where the data resides, how it is being used and the current threats to privileged users.”

“VMware Cloud on AWS provides customers a seamlessly integrated hybrid cloud offering that gives customers the SDDC experience from the leader in private cloud, running on the leading public cloud provider, AWS,” said Mark Lohmeyer, vice president, products, Cloud Platforms Business Unit, VMware. “Solutions such as SafeNet KeySecure and connectors enable IT teams to reduce cost, increase efficiency and create operational consistency across cloud environments. We’re excited to work with partners such as Gemalto to enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS capabilities and empower customers with flexibility and choice in solutions that can drive business value.”

More information on Gemalto’s VMware Cloud on AWS products:

SafeNet KeySecure – centralizes the management of encryption keys used for the protection of sensitive data in virtualized and cloud environments.

SafeNet ProtectV – unifies encryption and control across virtualized and cloud environments, improving business agility and lowering your costs.

SafeNet ProtectApp – provides application-level encryption for a broad range of Web application servers and enterprise applications hosted on virtual machines and in the cloud.

SafeNet ProtectFile – Encrypt unstructured data and control access to sensitive folders and files.

SafeNet ProtectDB – delivers database encryption for sensitive corporate and customer information stored in cloud-based databases

SafeNet Tokenization – protects sensitive information by replacing it with a surrogate value to help organizations comply with industry standards like PCI-DSS and HIPAA

About VMware Cloud on AWS

Delivered, sold and supported by VMware as an on-demand service, and running on elastic, bare-metal AWS infrastructure, VMware Cloud on AWS is powered by VMware Cloud Foundation(TM), the unified SDDC platform that integrates vSphere, VMware vSAN(TM) and VMware NSX® virtualization technologies. With the same architecture and operational experience on-premises and in the cloud, IT teams can quickly derive business value from use of the AWS and VMware hybrid cloud experience. For more information on the VMware Cloud on AWS partner ecosystem, visit: http://cloud.vmware.com

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2016 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software – enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.

