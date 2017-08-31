Gemalto first semester 2017 results

Revenue of €1.4 billion, lower by (8%) at constant exchange rates and (7%) at historical exchange rates

Government Programs and Machine-to-Machine acceleration in the second quarter after a slow start

Acquisition of 3M’s Identity Management Business well received by customers

Profit from operations at €93 million, with €50 million of free cash flow

€425 million goodwill impairment charge as a result of deteriorated prospects for the removable SIM market

To better assess past and future performance, the income statement is presented on an adjusted basis and variations in revenue figures above and in this document are at constant exchange rates except where otherwise noted (see page 2 “Basis of preparation of financial information”). Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable IFRS measures and should be read only in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements. Reconciliation with the IFRS income statement is presented in Appendix 1. The statement of financial position is prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the cash position variation schedule is derived from the IFRS cash flow statement. All figures in this press release are unaudited.

Amsterdam, September 1, 2017, at 12:00am – Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 – GTO), the world leader in digital security today announces its results for the first semester 2017.

Key figures of the adjusted income statement

Year-on-year variations (€ in millions) First semester 2017 First semester 2016 at historical exchange rates at constant exchange rates Revenue 1,393 1,495 (7%) (8%) Gross profit 502 586 (14%) Operating expenses (409) (415) (1%) Profit from operations 93 172 (46%) Profit margin 6.7% 11.5% (4.8 ppt)



Philippe Vallée, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “In the second quarter, Gemalto’s year-on-year base of comparison in the US Payment business was at its most challenging level, reflecting the on-going adjustments in US EMV demand. In addition the removable SIM business deteriorated faster than we expected. As a result, the Company’s first semester results were disappointing. Looking ahead, Gemalto expects to generate year-on-year stable revenue in the second semester supported by an acceleration in its Enterprise, Government Programs and Machine-to-Machine businesses leading to the outlook announced in July. The priorities that I have set for the teams are to rapidly integrate the newly acquired Identity Management Business, successfully execute the first actions of the transition plan and focus our investments on offers that are key to our clients’ digital transformation.”

Basis of preparation of financial information

Segment information

The Mobile segment reports on businesses associated with mobile cellular technologies including Machine-to-Machine, mobile secure elements (SIM, embedded secure element) and mobile Platforms & Services. The Payment & Identity segment reports on businesses associated with secure personal interactions including Payment, Government Programs and Enterprise. The acquisition of 3M’s Identity Management business in May 2017 is part of the Government Programs business.

In addition to this segment information the Company also reports revenues of Mobile and Payment & Identity by type of activity: Embedded software & Products (E&P) and Platforms & Services (P&S).

Historical exchange rates and constant currency figures

The Company sells its products and services in a very large number of countries and is commonly remunerated in other currencies than the Euro. Fluctuations in these other currencies exchange rates against the Euro have in particular a translation impact on the reported Euro value of the Company revenues. Comparisons at constant exchange rates aim at eliminating the effect of currencies translation movements on the analysis of the Group revenue by translating prior-year revenues at the same average exchange rate as applied in the current year. Revenue variations are at constant exchange rates and include the impact of currencies variation hedging program, except where otherwise noted. All other figures in this press release are at historical exchange rates, except where otherwise noted.

Adjusted income statement and profit from operations (PFO) non-GAAP measure

The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and with section 2:362(9) of the Netherlands Civil Code.

To better assess its past and future performance, the Company also prepares an adjusted income statement where the key metric used to evaluate the business and make operating decisions over the period 2010 to 2017 is the profit from operations (PFO).

PFO is a non-GAAP measure defined as IFRS operating profit adjusted for (i) the amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting from acquisitions, (ii) restructuring and acquisition-related expenses, (iii) all equity-based compensation charges and associated costs; and (iv) fair value adjustments upon business acquisitions. These items are further explained as follows:

Amortization, and impairment of intangibles resulting from acquisitions are defined as the amortization, and impairment expenses related to intangibles assets and goodwill recognized as part of the allocation of the excess purchase consideration over the share of net assets acquired.



Restructuring and acquisitions-related expenses are defined as (i) restructuring expenses which are the costs incurred in connection with a restructuring as defined in accordance with the provisions of IAS 37 (e.g. sale or termination of a business, closure of a plant,.), and consequent costs; (ii) reorganization expenses defined as the costs incurred in connection with headcount reductions, consolidation of manufacturing and offices sites, as well as the rationalization and harmonization of the product and service portfolio and the integration of IT systems, consequent to a business combination; and (iii) transaction costs (such as fees paid as part of an acquisition process).



Equity-based compensation charges are defined as (i) the discount granted to employees acquiring Gemalto shares under Gemalto Employee Stock Purchase plans; (ii) the amortization of the fair value of stock options and restricted share units granted by the Board of Directors to employees; and the related costs.



Fair value adjustments over net assets acquired are defined as the reversal, in the income statement, of the fair value adjustments recognized as a result of a business combination, as prescribed by IFRS3R. Those adjustments are mainly associated with (i) the amortization expense related to the step-up of the acquired work-in-progress and finished goods assumed at their realizable value and (ii) the amortization of the cancelled commercial margin related to deferred revenue balance acquired.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable IFRS measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS.

In the adjusted income statement, Operating Expenses are defined as the sum of Research and Engineering expenses, Sales and Marketing expenses, General and Administrative expenses, and Other income (expense) net.

EBITDA is defined as PFO plus depreciation and amortization expenses, excluding the above amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting from acquisitions.

Net debt and net cash

Net debt is a non IFRS measure defined as total borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents. Net cash is a non IFRS measure defined as cash and cash equivalents net of total borrowings.

Adjusted financial information

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. To better assess its past and future performance, the Company also prepares an adjusted income statement.

First semester 2017 First semester 2016 Extract of the

adjusted income statement € in millions As a % of revenue € in millions As a % of revenue Year-on-year variations at historical exchange rates at constant exchange rates Revenue 1,392.8 1,495.2 (7%) (8%) Gross profit 501.9 36.0% 586.3 39.2% (3.2 ppt) Operating expenses (409.1) (29.4%) (414.6) (27.7%) (1.6 ppt) EBITDA 163.3 11.7% 239.3 16.0% (4.3 ppt) Profit from operations 92.8 6.7% 171.7 11.5% (4.8 ppt) Net profit (excl. non-controlling interests) 39.4 2.8% 106.4 7.1% (4.3 ppt) Basic Earnings per share (€) 0.44 1.20 (64%) Diluted Earnings per share (€) 0.44 1.19 (63%)

Total revenue for the first semester 2017 came in at €1,393 million, lower by (7%) at historical exchange rates and (8%) at constant exchange rates.

Gross profit was lower by €84 million, at €502 million. The reduction in gross profit for the Payment, SIM and related services was partially offset by the increase from the other businesses. Gross margin was 36%, lower by 3 percentage points year-on-year, as the operating leverage of Payment business and Mobile segment were not fully realized during the semester.

Operating expenses were down, by (€5) million, at (€409) million through tight control of expenses in Payment and SIM businesses while the Company continued to invest in the growing businesses. As a result, profit from operations was €93 million. The acquired Identity Management Business contributed €1.5 million in profit from operations since May 1.

Gemalto’s financial income was (€11) million compared to (€23) million in the first semester of 2016. This €11 million improvement came mainly from a non-cash currency impact related to the change in classification of equity securities. Impairment of associates was a positive €10 million due to a change in the market capitalization of an associate. As a result, adjusted profit before income tax came in at €93 million.

Adjusted income tax expense was (€54) million in the first semester of 2017 compared with (€29) million one year ago. This (€26) million expense increase mainly reflects the estimated non-cash deferred tax asset reduction following Gemalto’s 2017 profit from operations outlook revision. Excluding this non-recurring impact, the adjusted income tax expense would have been (€12) million and the adjusted income tax rate would have been 13% for the first semester. This exceptional charge has no impact on the expected normative adjusted effective tax rate going forward.

Overall, the adjusted net profit of the Company was €39 million. Consequently, adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at €0.44. Excluding the non-recurring tax asset reduction, the adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at €0.91 and €0.90 respectively.

IFRS results

Amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting from acquisitions increased by (€439) million to (€468) million. Most of this increase came from the previously announced (€425) million one-off non-cash impairment, resulting from the deteriorated prospects for the removable SIM market, mainly in relation to the goodwill generated upon the IPO of Axalto in 2004 and the Axalto-Gemplus merger in 2006. To a lesser extent the increase also came from the newly acquired Identity Management Business. Restructuring and acquisition-related expenses increased by (€23) million to (€37) million due to the first actions of the transition plan, the implementation of a new information system (ERP) and business combination costs. Gemalto equity-based compensation expense came in at (€20) million.

Fair value adjustment related to the non-cash amortization of the IFRS revaluation of SafeNet’s pre-acquisition deferred revenue accounted for (€1) million for the first semester 2017 compared to (€2) million for the same period last year.

As a result, excluding the non-cash impairment, Gemalto recorded €0.43 million for the first semester of 2017 in its IFRS operating profit compared to €108 million a year ago.

The income tax expense for the first semester at (€41) million is mainly composed of a non-cash deferred tax asset reduction following Gemalto’s revised profit from operations outlook. Excluding these non-recurring item, the impairment expenses and the anticipated restructuring expenses, the effective tax rate of the Company is expected to be at the normative level for the full year 2017.

The IFRS net result is at (€473) million for the first semester of 2017 and the IFRS basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share for the first semester 2017 are (€5.27) and (€5.25) respectively. Excluding the impairments and deferred tax asset reduction, the basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are €0.01.

Statement of financial position and cash position variation schedule

In the first semester of 2017, operating activities generated a cash flow of €121 million before changes in working capital, lower compared to €177 million in 2016. Changes in working capital reduced cash flow by (€1) million, less than during the same period of 2016.

Cash used in restructuring actions and acquisition related expenses increased by (€7) million to (€23) million compared with the first semester of 2016 due to the optimization of operation footprint and resources as well as implementation of a new information system.

Capital expenditure and acquisition of intangibles represented a net cash outflow of (€68) million, i.e. 4.9% of revenue compared to (€75) million, i.e. 5% for the same period of last year. Purchase of Property, Plant, and Equipment reduced by €9 million down to (€25) million and acquisition & capitalization of intangibles came in at (€43) million.

As a result, in the first semester of 2017, the Company generated free cash flow of €50 million compared to €64 million for the same period of 2016.

Acquisitions used (€761) million in cash as the Identity Management Business acquisition was closed during the first semester of 2017.

Gemalto’s share buy-back and liquidity programs generated a (€0.5) million net cash outflow for the first semester of 2017. As at June 30, 2017, the Company held 496,796 shares, i.e. 0.5% of its own shares in treasury. The total number of Gemalto shares issued increased by 495,175 this semester, to 90,423,814 shares. Net of the 496,796 shares held in treasury, 89,927,018 shares were outstanding as at June 30, 2017.

On May 18, 2017, Gemalto paid a cash dividend of €0.50 per share in respect of the fiscal year 2016, up +6% on the dividend paid in May 2016 which was of €0.47 per share. This May 2017 distribution used €45 million in cash.

Net proceeds from financing instruments generated a €334 million cash inflow, mainly from drawdown of commercial paper, issuance of private placements and borrowings.

Cash in hand, net of bank overdrafts amounted to €236 million as at June 30, 2017.

Considering the €1,074 million total amount of borrowings as at June 30, 2017, Gemalto’s net debt position increased to €838 million compared to a net debt position of €334 million as at June 30, 2016. The (€505) million variation is related to the use of cash for the acquisition of 3M’s Identity Management Business, partially offset by the Company cash flow generation during the last twelve months.

Segment information

Revenue variations are expressed at constant currency exchange rates unless otherwise noted.

Year-on-year variations

and currencies impact

(€ in millions) Payment &

Identity Mobile Total two main segments Patents &

Others Total Second quarter Revenue 471 269 740 2 742 At constant rates (7%) (12%) (9%) +49% (9%) At historical rates (7%) (10%) (8%) +49% (8%)

During the second quarter, revenue decreased by (8%) at historical exchange rates and (9%) at constant exchange rates. Payment & Identity segment revenue was lower by (7%) at constant exchange rates. The decrease of the Payment business was partially offset by the increase in Government Programs and Data Encryption business line in the second quarter. The Mobile segment revenue was lower by (12%) at constant exchange rates in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 2016 due to the revenue decrease in the removable SIM business and Mobile Platforms & Services activity.

Year-on-year variations

and currencies impact

(€ in millions) Payment &

Identity Mobile Total two main segments Patents &

Others Total First semester Revenue 875 516 1,391 2 1,393 At constant rates (8%) (10%) (8%) +45% (8%) At historical rates (7%) (7%) (7%) +45% (7%) As a percentage of total revenue 63% 37% 100% 0% 100%

Overall, for the first semester of 2017, the Payment & Identity segment contribution remained unchanged, compared with the same period of last year, at 63% of total Company revenue.

Contribution by activity

First semester 2017 Embedded software & Products Platforms &

Services Total two main segments Patents &

Others (€ in millions, variations at constant exchange rates) Revenue 937 453 1,391 2 Year-on-year revenue growth (9%) (8%) (8%) +45% As a percentage of revenue 67% 33% 100% 0%

In the first semester of 2017, Embedded software & Products were reduced by (9%) due to lower SIM sales to mobile network operators and payment cards in Americas. Platforms & Services activity decreased by (8%) at constant exchange rates, representing 33% of total Company revenue. This is mainly due to the on-going normalization of the US EMV market which reduced the level of issuance services as well as the decline in the Mobile Platforms & Services activity.

Profit from operations

(€ in millions) Total

(including Patents & Others) Payment &

Identity Mobile First semester 93 81 16 As a percentage of the total profit from operations 100% 87% 18%

First semester profit from operations came in at €93 million as the operating leverage for the Payment and SIM businesses has not been fully realized over the semester. The contribution of the Payment & Identity segment for this semester is 87% of the total profit from operations.

Based on the first semester revenue trends in Payment and removable SIM, Gemalto has launched in April a transition plan which is expected to contribute over €50 million to profit from operations annually. Since then, the Company has started to align its capacity, footprint and resources to long-term US EMV market demand. The Company has also initiated the shut-down of a sub-business line activity as a first result of its portfolio review in order to align itself with its long-term priorities. The Company continues to work on business efficiency and portfolio streamlining. The expected in-year transition plan impact is around €15 million in 2017.

Payment & Identity

First semester 2017 First semester 2016 Year-on-year variations € in millions As a % of revenue € in millions As a % of revenue at historical exchange rates at constant exchange rates Revenue 875.0 936.8 (7%) (8%) Gross profit 332.8 38.0% 374.0 39.9% (1.9 ppt) Operating expenses (252.0) (28.8%) (255.8) (27.3%) (1.5 ppt) Profit from operations 80.8 9.2% 118.2 12.6% (3.4 ppt)

Payment & Identity’s first semester revenue came in at €875 million, lower by (8%) at constant exchange rates compared to the same period in 2016. The segment’s Embedded software & Products sales were at €532 million and its Platforms & Services sales at €343 million, lower by (8%) and (6%) year-on-year respectively.

The Payment business was lower by (19%) at €414 million. Sales in Americas decreased by (37%) year-on-year during the first semester versus +33% a year ago. This is due to the on-going return to normalized inventory levels of US EMV cards at Gemalto’s customers coupled with a soft market environment in Latin America. Payment Embedded software & Products sales were lower by (18%) and Payment Platforms & Services revenue decreased by (19%) compared to the first semester of 2016. Furthermore, Gemalto is currently regrouping its Mobile Financial Services offers with its eBanking offers to better align the digital banking and payment offers in light of the European Payment Service Directive 2 (PSD2) initiative.

Revenue from the Enterprise business came in at €217 million for the first semester of 2017, stable at historical exchange rates and down (1%) at constant exchange rates. The Data Encryption business line grew by 6% during the semester. Authentication and Software Monetization revenues fell due to the shift to cloud and software services subscription models. To meet the market demand for cybersecurity solutions, the Enterprise business is increasing its investments to expand its services portfolio in this growing sector.

The Government Programs business was up +11%, at €243 million. Government Programs’ Embedded software & Products revenue sales expansion was +15% year-on-year, and its Platforms & Services sales were up +1% year-on-year. The acquired Identity Management Business contribution in the second quarter was €22 million, more than offset the decline in the organic portion of Government Platforms & Services activity which had grown by +30% in the first semester of 2016. Project backlog continued to expand during the first semester.

Overall, the Payment & Identity segment’s gross margin came in at 38%, lower by (1.9) percentage points compared to the first semester of 2016 as the operating leverage in the Payment business was not fully realized due to the revenue decrease.

Operating expenses were €4 million lower at (€252) million in the first semester of 2017, despite increased investment in the Enterprise business and the addition of the acquired Identity Management Business. This was largely due to a tightening of operating expenses in the Payment business.

As a result, profit from operations in Payment & Identity for the first semester 2017 came in at €81 million and profit from operations margin at 9.2%.

Mobile

First semester 2017 First semester 2016 Year-on-year variations € in millions As a % of revenue € in millions As a % of revenue at historical exchange rates at constant exchange rates Revenue 515.6 556.8 (7%) (10%) Gross profit 167.9 32.6% 212.0 38.1% (5.5 ppt) Operating expenses (151.5) (29.4%) (153.1) (27.5%) (1.9 ppt) Profit from operations 16.4 3.2% 58.9 10.6% (7.4 ppt)

The Mobile segment posted revenue of €516 million for the first semester of 2017. Revenue was lower by (7%) at historical exchange rates compared to the same period of 2016.

Embedded software & Products sales for the segment came in at €405 million, lower by (9%) at constant exchange rates. SIM sales decreased by (17%) at €239 million for the first semester partly due to lower market share in a more competitive landscape as mobile network operators continue to shift their investments from removable SIMs to focus on next generation connectivity. This evolution was also coupled to soft demand in regions affected by stricter subscription registration processes. SIM sales now represent only 17% of total Company revenue in the first semester. The Machine-to-Machine business accelerated in the second quarter, up +15% year-on-year, leading to revenue growth of +7% at €166 million in the first semester of 2017. New design wins recorded during the period will support further business acceleration in the second semester.

The Platforms & Services revenue for the Mobile segment was lower by (12%) in the first semester of 2017 at €111 million. The revenue decline is mainly due to lower activity in Mobile Financial Services. Excluding Mobile Financial Services, the Mobile Subscriber Services business line grew by +2%. Since the adoption of GSMA specifications related to embedded SIMs (eSIMs) remote activation and management, Gemalto’s Mobile Subscriber Services business has made significant progress with recent project wins in both the machine-to-machine and consumer markets with clients such as Microsoft, Lenovo Connect, AT&T and Telefónica.

Gross margin for the Mobile segment decreased to 32.6% this semester. This is due to operating leverage not being fully realized as a consequence of lower activities in removable SIM and Mobile Platforms & Services combined with an expansion in the historically lower gross margin Machine-to-Machine business.

Operating expenses decreased to (€151) million this semester from (€153) million in the first semester of 2016. This reflects double-digit reduction of the removable SIM business operating expenses while investment continued in Machine-to-Machine and in next generation connectivity.

As a result, the Mobile segment’s profit from operations for the first semester of 2017 was €16 million.

Patents & Others

First semester 2017 First semester 2016 Year-on-year variations € in millions As a % of revenue € in millions As a % of revenue at historical exchange rates at constant exchange rates Revenue 2.2 1.5 +45% +45% Gross profit 1.2 56.7% 0.4 24.6% – Operating expenses (5.7) – (5.7) – – Profit from operations (4.5) – (5.4) – –

The Patents & Others segment, generated €2 million in revenue in the first semester of 2017, versus €1.5 million in the first semester of 2016. Operating expenses were stable, and profit from operations came in at (€4) million in the first semester of 2017.

Additional information

Below is a highlight of new contracts and achievements published by the Company in the first semester of 2017

Payment & Identity January, 5 2017 Uganda speeds visa issuance and strengthens border security with Gemalto January, 31 2017 Gemalto to supply new Digital Identity Solution for the Swedish Tax Agency March, 21 2017 Gemalto’s HSM enables Microsoft Azure Information Protection customers to maintain full control March, 28 2017 Gemalto releases findings of 2016 Breach Level Index June, 1 2017 Four Canadian provinces award Gemalto for secure driver’s license cards and issuance Mobile January, 3 2017 AT&T strengthens Internet of Things (IoT) offerings with Gemalto’s solution February, 21 2017 Gemalto and Microsoft join forces to provide seamless connectivity for Windows 10 devices February, 28 2017 GigSky chooses Gemalto to enable seamless connectivity for devices around the world May, 4 2017 Gemalto’s secure smart chip to be integrated in the Samsung Galaxy S8 in selected markets June, 28 2017 Mobike and Gemalto collaborate to bring IoT connectivity to bike-sharing services beyond China Industry Recognitions January, 18 2017 Gemalto wins Privacy Design Award for its Identity Verification solution March 7, 2017 Gemalto LTE Cat. 1 solution wins IoT Evolution Connected Home & Building Award March, 23 2017 Gemalto Wins 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Best Encryption Product May, 3 2017 National Police Board of Finland & Gemalto win industry award for new ePassports and eID cards May, 19 2017 Gemalto wins IoT Excellence Award for industry’s first LTE M connectivity module May, 24 2017 Gemalto wins ICMA Élan Award for Maryland’s secure polycarbonate driver’s license

Outlook

Looking ahead, compared with the same period of last year, the second quarter double digit revenue decreases in Payment in Americas and the SIM business are anticipated to continue for the second semester. These reductions should be offset by the expected revenue acceleration in Enterprise, Machine-to-Machine and Government Programs including the acquired Identity Management Business, leading to stable Company revenue for the second semester year-on-year.

Taking into account these revenue trends, the operating leverage of Payment and SIM businesses will not be realized as expected. The effect of the transition plan announced in April will start contributing materially towards the end of the year. Gemalto estimates its 2017 second semester profit from operations to be between €200 million and €230 million, leading to an expected full year profit from operations between €293 million and €323 million.

This press release contains inside information as referred to in article 7 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Appendix 1

Reconciliation from Adjusted financial information to IFRS

Six-month period ended June 30 2017

(€ in thousands) Adjusted financial information Amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting from acquisitions Restructuring and acquisition-related expenses Equity-based compensation charge and associated costs Fair value adjustment upon business acquisitions IFRS financial information Revenue 1,392,842 – – – – 1,392,842 Cost of sales (890,920) (43,580) (11,692) (5,172) (1,042) (952,406) Gross profit 501,922 (43,580) (11,692) (5,172) (1,042) 440,436 Operating expenses (409,147) (424,671) (24,940) (14,662) (873,420) Profit from operations 92,775 Operating profit (468,251) (36,632) (19,834) (1,042) (432,984) Financial income (11,420) (11,420) Share of profit / (loss) from associates 1,773 1,773 Non-recurring profit / (loss) relating to associates 10,105 10,105 Income Tax (54,262) (41,225) Net profit adjusted 38,972 (473,751) Non-controlling interests (459) (459) Net profit excluding non-controlling interests 39,431 (473,292) Number of shares Basic 89,837 89,837 Number of shares Diluted 90,195 90,195 EPS Basic (€) 0.44 (5.27) EPS Diluted (€) 0.44 (5.25) *Adjusted from deferred tax asset reduction **Adjusted from impairments and deferred tax asset reduction EPS Basic (€) *0.91 **0.01 EPS Diluted (€) *0.90 **0.01

The first semester 2017 adjusted basic earnings per share is determined on the basis of the weighted average number of Gemalto shares outstanding during the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, i.e. 89,836,968 shares. The first semester 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share is determined by using 90,194,882 shares corresponding to the IFRS treasury stock method, i.e. on the basis of the same weighted average number of Gemalto shares outstanding and considering that all outstanding share based instruments were exercised (892,434 instruments) and the proceeds received from the instruments exercised (€29,179,802) were used to buy-back shares at the average share price of the first semester 2017 (534,520 shares) at €54.59.

Six-month period ended June 30 2016

(€ in thousands) Adjusted financial information Amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting from acquisitions Restructuring and acquisition-related expenses Equity-based compensation charge and associated costs Fair value adjustment upon business acquisitions IFRS

financial information Revenue 1,495,161 – – – – 1,495,161 Cost of sales (908,836) (29,223) (6,365) (2,123) (1,635) (948,182) Gross profit 586,325 (29,223) (6,365) (2,123) (1,635) 546,979 Operating expenses (414,614) (7,709) (16,963) (439,286) Profit from operations 171,711 Operating profit (29,223) (14,074) (19,086) (1,635) 107,693 Financial income (22,679) (22,679) Share of profit / (loss) from associates 3,576 3,576 Non-recurring profit / (loss) relating to associates (16,887) (16,887) Income Tax (28,512) (13,172) Net profit adjusted 107,209 58,531 Non-controlling interests 787 787 Net profit excluding non-controlling interests 106,422 57,744 Number of shares Basic 88,320 88,320 Number of shares Diluted 89,340 89,340 EPS Basic (€) 1.20 0.65 EPS Diluted (€) 1.19 0.65

Appendix 2

Interim consolidated statement of financial position

(€ in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 323,563 329,448 Goodwill, net 1,495,291 1,561,666 Intangible assets, net 815,024 564,588 Investments in associates 11,577 48,011 Other investments 40,609 – Deferred income tax assets 63,981 111,467 Other non-current assets 77,219 64,554 Derivative financial instruments 8,352 – Total non-current assets 2,835,616 2,679,734 Current assets Inventories, net 258,317 244,962 Trade and other receivables, net 961,443 1,027,215 Derivative financial instruments 36,972 11,404 Cash and cash equivalents 238,593 663,517 Total current assets 1,495,325 1,947,098 Total assets 4,330,941 4,626,832 Equity Share capital 90,424 89,929 Share premium 1,308,279 1,291,795 Treasury shares (23,202) (29,042) Fair value and other reserves 3,735 (59,872) Cumulative translation adjustments (20,027) 74,265 Retained earnings 784,971 1,303,176 Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the Company 2,144,180 2,670,251 Non-controlling interests 2,477 5,196 Total equity 2,146,657 2,675,447 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 724,883 557,518 Deferred income tax liabilities 136,853 120,109 Employee benefit obligations 132,356 133,136 Provisions and other liabilities 106,561 121,480 Derivative financial instruments 471 12,604 Total non-current liabilities 1,101,124 944,847 Current liabilities Borrowings 351,908 173,088 Trade and other payables 678,752 715,767 Current income tax liabilities 22,287 31,383 Provisions and other liabilities 26,556 17,332 Derivative financial instruments 3,657 68,968 Total current liabilities 1,083,160 1,006,538 Total liabilities 2,184,284 1,951,385 Total equity and liabilities 4,330,941 4,626,832

Appendix 3

Cash position variation schedule

Six-month period ended June 30 € in millions 2017 2016 Cash and bank overdrafts, beginning of period 663 405 Cash generated by operating activities, before changes in working capital 121 177 Net change in working capital (1) (43) Cash used in restructuring actions and acquisition related expenses (23) (16) Net cash generated by operating activities before Time de-correlated hedging effect / (Prepaid derivatives) 97 117 Time de-correlated hedging effect / (Prepaid derivatives) 21 22 Net cash generated by operating activities 118 139 Capital expenditure and acquisitions of intangibles (68) (75) Free cash flow 50 64 Interest received 1 1 Cash used by acquisitions (761) (3) Currency translation adjustments (7) 1 Cash generated (used) by operating and investing activities (717) 64 Cash generated (used) by the liquidity and share buy-back program (0) 0 Dividend paid to Gemalto shareholders (45) (42) Net proceed (repayment) from/of financing instruments 334 (22) Interest paid (2) (2) Other cash provided (used) by financing activities 3 (2) Cash and bank overdrafts, end of period 236 400 Current and non-current borrowings excluding bank overdrafts, end of period (1,074) (734) Net (debt), cash, end of period (838) (334)

Appendix 4

Revenue, by region

Year-on-year variations First semester

€ in millions First semester 2017 First semester 2016 at constant exchange rates at historical exchange rates Europe, Middle East and Africa 636 635 1% 0% Americas 469 593 (24%) (21%) Asia 288 267 6% 8% Total revenue 1,393 1,495 (8%) (7%) Year-on-year variations Second quarter

€ in millions Second quarter 2017 Second quarter 2016 at constant exchange rates at historical exchange rates Europe, Middle East and Africa 349 336 5% 4% Americas 247 319 (25%) (23%) Asia 146 149 (3%) (2%) Total revenue 742 804 (9%) (8%)

Attachments:

