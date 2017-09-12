Genesis HealthCare Opens 11th PowerBack Rehabilitation Location

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genesis HealthCare, one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care, today announced that it has officially opened its 11th PowerBack Rehabilitation location at 10 Sterling Drive in Piscataway, New Jersey.

PowerBack Rehabilitation was launched by Genesis HealthCare in 2012 in response to the market demand for shorter post-hospital patient recovery periods and fewer post-discharge setbacks. PowerBack’s goal is to help patients get back home as quickly and safely as possible. Genesis operates 10 other PowerBack Rehabilitation Centers across New Jersey, Pennsylvania Colorado, Maryland and Texas.

PowerBack Rehabilitation in Piscataway is located on 3.3 acres and is approximately 87,000 square feet. The center will employ approximately 300 individuals.

PowerBack Rehabilitation in Piscataway features 124 private suites, a 5,000 square foot therapy gym with state-of-the-art therapy equipment, spa services, a large movie theatre, and walking trails, as well as a bistro, an on-site chef and more.

From expert specialists to the most advanced technologies and equipment, PowerBack creates aggressive, highly personalized plans to get patients home sooner. Expanded clinical capabilities include cardiac, orthopedic and pulmonary specialized care. PowerBack Rehabilitation offers patients:

All Private Suites, individually climate-controlled with spa-like bathrooms

7-7-7 Rehabilitation therapy (7 days/week, 7am-7pm) in a 5,000 square foot rehab gym

1-2-4 (Nursing, Therapy and Physician assessments done within first 4 hours of admission)

Daily physician/nurse practitioner rounding (Full-time physicians and nurse practitioners on staff)

Care Transition Nurse (for 30 days post discharge)

Café-style and in-room dining services offering a wide variety of meal choices

State-of-the art hydrotherapy pool

Wireless Internet, flat-screen TVs and iPads

Full-service salon

Guest Service Specialists to ensure an outstanding experience.

“We are thrilled to be officially open and caring for patients in the greater Piscataway area,” states Deborah Quinn Martone, Center Executive Director. “PowerBack offers state-of-the-art equipment and aggressive rehabilitation therapy plans in a pampering environment. Our entire team here is dedicated to helping our short-stay patients get their Power Back and return home as quickly as possible.”

Designed for 100% short-term care and rehabilitation, most PowerBack Rehabilitation patients typically recover and return home within a couple of weeks. By calling PowerBack, patients can pre-book their stay to allow for a smooth transition from hospital to rehabilitation. PowerBack also encourages people, particularly those 50 and older, to order their own personalized PowerBack Card, which can be requested by calling 732-917-2900.

Visit PowerBack Rehabilitation at powerbackrehabilitation.com to learn more or call PowerBack Rehabilitation in Piscataway at 732-917-2900.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation’s largest post-acute care providers with more than 450 skilled nursing centers and assisted/senior living communities in 30 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,700 healthcare providers in 45 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to “Genesis,” “the Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” refer to Genesis HealthCare and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

