Genesis HealthCare to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on September 25, 2017

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genesis HealthCare today announced that Tom DiVittorio, Genesis’ Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. Eastern Time. The conference is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York.

A live webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation’s largest post-acute care providers with more than 450 skilled nursing centers and assisted/senior living communities in 30 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,700 healthcare providers in 46 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to “Genesis,” “the Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” refer to Genesis HealthCare and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

Investor Contact:

Genesis HealthCare

Lori Mayer

610-925-2000