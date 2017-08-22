Geopulse Exploration Acquires Growth Circle, Inc.

Los Angeles, Calif, Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Geopulse Exploration, Inc. (OTC Pink: GPLS) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Growth Circle, Inc. Growth Circle develops and distributes marketing and financial content for emerging growth companies including medicinal cannabis related entities. Marcus Laun, its president, has been appointed the new CEO of Geopulse Exploration.

Geopulse Exploration has divested itself of its subsidiary, Dakota Energy Resources Corp.

About Growth Circle

Growth Circle, Inc. develops and distributes marketing and financial content for emerging growth companies including medicinal cannabis related entities. The Company’s flagship product is a documentary style video of its Client’s management teams – explaining the motivation and vision of management – with a focus on the investment merits of the Company. The Company’s Nvestly.com platform is a community of active investors sharing trading ideas where the trades become the content.

