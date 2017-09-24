Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germans were urged to vote in a national election on Sunday in which a seemingly assured fourth term for Chancellor Angela Merkel risks being overshadowed by a far-right party entering parliament in more than half a century.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- First refugees taken from offshore detention under U.S. refugee swap deal - September 24, 2017
- Trump cranks up North Korea threats as Pyongyang holds anti-U.S. rally - September 24, 2017
- U.S cautions citizens of possible unrest during Kurdish independence referendum - September 24, 2017