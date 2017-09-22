Germany Residential Water Treatment Market, 2023

Breaking News
Dublin, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Residential Water Treatment Market: Germany 2017” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market for Germany including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2023.

Market Definition by Product:

For the purposes of this study a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:

Point-of-entry (POE) systems: Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.

Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems: Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia).

Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems: The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.

Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems: FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.

Pitcher systems: These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.

Replacement filters: This study also covers replacement filters.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Definitions/Acronyms

II. Europe and the middle east : Executive Summary
a. Revenues – Europe and the middle east
b. Market Measurements
c. CAGR
d. Technology by Revenue
e. Bubble Map Based on Popular Trends

III. Germany Residential Water Treatment Market
a. Market Measurements
b. Market Drivers
c. Quotes on Market Drivers
d. Market Restraints
e. Quotes on Market Restraints
f. Pricing Trends
g. Quotes on Market Trends
h. Key Players

IV. Market Data
a. Total Residential Water Treatment Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
b. Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
c. Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Market Share by Revenues
d. Point-of-Use Replacement Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
e. Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
f. Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Market Share by Revenues
g. Point-of-Entry Replacement Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
h. Pitcher Systems Market : Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
i. Pitcher Systems Market : Market Share by Revenues .
j. Pitcher Filters Market : Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

Companies Mentioned

  • Amway
  • Aquaphor
  • BRITA GmbH
  • BWT AG
  • Coway Co. Ltd.
  • Culligan International Company
  • EcoWater Systems LLC
  • Grnbeck Wasseraufbereitung GmbH
  • Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG
  • Honeywell Braukmann
  • JUDO Wasseraufbereitung GmbH
  • Kinetico Inc.
  • Pollet Water Group (PWG)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sgvjs5/residential_water 


CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
         Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
