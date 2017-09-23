Germany votes as history beckons for Merkel, and far-right

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germans vote in a national election on Sunday that is likely to see Chancellor Angela Merkel win a historic fourth term and a far-right party enter parliament for the first time in more than half a century.
