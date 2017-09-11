Gibsons Announces 1.1 Million Barrel Hardisty Terminal Expansion

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibsons” or the “Company”), (TSX:GEI), is pleased to announce the construction of 1.1 million barrels of new tankage at its Hardisty Terminal. The two 300,000 barrel tanks and one 500,000 barrel tank are expected to be placed in service in the third quarter of 2019 and will increase the total capacity of the terminal to 10 million barrels. The two 300,000 barrel tanks are underpinned by a long-term, fixed fee contract with a senior, investment grade, oil sands customer.

The 500,000 barrel tank will service operational needs, replacing the tank that was earmarked for that purpose in the last expansion phase which was ultimately contracted to a customer under a long-term contract.

“Our Hardisty Terminal continues to demonstrate its commercial competitiveness and this contract affirms the on-going demand for our strategic storage infrastructure in support of incremental oil sands brownfield development,” said Steve Spaulding, Gibsons’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to focus on the build-out of the undeveloped acreage at both our Hardisty and Edmonton terminals, and the growth of the proportion of our cash flow streams attributable to the Infrastructure segment, as our number one strategic priority.”

About Gibsons

Gibsons is a Canadian-based midstream energy company with operations in most of the key hydrocarbon-rich basins in North America. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s North American operations include the storage, blending, processing, transportation, marketing and distribution of crude oil, liquids and refined products. The Company also provides oilfield waste and water management services.

Gibson Energy Inc. shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsons.com

