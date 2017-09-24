Gigya, the Market Leader in Customer Identity and Access Management, to be Acquired by SAP

Acquisition to strengthen SAP’s position in omnichannel customer experience

Gigya’s consent-based identity data platform and SAP Hybris ® Profile data matching and enrichment capabilities to be integrated

Identify and opt-in consumers for personalization across all customer touchpoints – customers maintain control of their data

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gigya, the leader in customer identity and access management, today announced it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). Major independent analyst firms, most recently Forrester Research, have positioned Gigya as a top vendor in this field.

Gigya’s customer identity management platform helps companies build digital relationships with their customers. Its platform allows companies to manage customers’ profile, preference, opt-in and consent settings, with customers maintaining control of their data at all times. Customers opt-in and register via Gigya’s Registration-as-a-Service, which addresses changing geographical privacy issues and manages compliance requirements such as the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Gigya currently manages 1.3 billion customer identities in order to build identity-driven relationships for its enterprise clients.

Gigya’s technology provides new capabilities to consumers across channels and touchpoints, builds rich intelligent profiles and creates a consent-based approach to personalization across sales, service, and marketing. Gigya, an SAP Hybris partner since 2013, has customers already using a solution extension from SAP Hybris and Gigya. This acquisition will enable the teams to further build upon this existing strong relationship.

“Gigya brings a wealth of skills and expertise that will significantly enhance the SAP® Hybris® Profile solution and allow us to take leadership of the emerging customer identity and access management market,” said Carsten Thoma, president and co-founder of SAP Hybris. “Consumer trust is the main currency to succeed for customer-driven organizations. This is what Gigya is known and recognized for.”

By way of the acquisition, SAP Hybris intends to become the first organization to offer a cloud-based data platform enabling companies to profile and convert new customers, gather accurate conclusions from disparate consumer engagement sources and collect data for enhanced consumer choices that are in line with regulations.

“Combining the data matching and enrichment capabilities of SAP Hybris Profile with Gigya’s consent-based identity data and access management platform will allow us to identify consumers across channels and offer a robust single consumer profile,” said Patrick Salyer, CEO of Gigya. “This is a vital step for digitalizing businesses because companies need to be able to draw accurate conclusions seamlessly across all channels, including web, mobile, in-store or connected devices, and the Internet of Things, as well as collect data about consumer preferences. Together, we are uniquely positioned to drive more effective marketing, sales and service through data, while the customer stays in control of how much data is shared.”

Gigya has more than 300 employees and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company’s operations will become part of the SAP Hybris business unit for customer engagement and commerce. The transaction is expected to close in the final quarter of 2017, subject to regulatory approval. Terms of the transaction are not disclosed. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Gigya.

About Gigya

Gigya’s Customer Identity Management platform is helping companies build trusted digital relationships with over 1.3 billion consumers. With Gigya’s technology, businesses increase registrations and identify customers across devices, consolidate data into rich customer profiles and provide better services, products and experiences by integrating data into marketing and service applications. For global businesses operating in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, Gigya optimizes compliance and customer trust, with discrete regional data centers and customer self-service options for managing profile, preference, opt-in and consent settings. More than 700 of the world’s leading businesses rely on Gigya to build identity-driven relationships and to provide scalable, secure and compliant customer identity and access management.

