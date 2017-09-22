Global $2.86 Bn Chromatography Resin Market, 2025

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Chromatography Resin Market Analysis, by Type (Natural, Synthetic, Inorganic Media), by Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Size Exclusion, Hydrophobic Interaction) by Region and Segment Forecasts 2014 – 2025” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global chromatography resin market is expected to reach USD 2.86 billion by 2025

Growing number of CRO (Contract Research Organization) and CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organization), and use of chromatography in food quality and safety testing is further propelling the market growth.

The growing pharmaceutical sector in the Asia Pacific region especially in China and India, owing to abundance of high skill workforce and increase in disposable income are some of the factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the guidelines issued by food regulatory authorities for safety and quality of food and beverages products is expected to have a positive impact on the industry.

The growth in demand from Food and Beverages (F&B) sector is due to increase in awareness among public towards the quality and safety of the food products is encouraging the food manufacturers to do strict food checks of their product, which in turn giving boost to use of chromatography resin in F&B sector.

The ion exchange resin and size exclusion resin segment are expected to collectively account for 60% of the global market share in 2025. The demand for these products is attributed to increase in drug discovery process by pharmaceutical companies which require chromatography technique to separate complex mixtures and purification of materials. In addition, use of chromatography in water treatment is projected to boost the demand for the chromatography resin products over the forecast period.

North America was leading the market due to presence of most of the global pharmaceutical companies in the region. Huge healthcare expenditure coupled with growing regulation by food safety authorities such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is leading the expansion of the market in this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2025 on account of growing pharmaceutical sector. Synthetic Resin will witness fastest growth in terms of revenue at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025 owing to its high productivity.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness substantial development and was valued at USD 608.9 million in 2016 on account of rising disposable income and increasing number of pharmaceutical companies.

Key players in the market include Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare Lifesciences, Tosoh Corp, Purolite Corp, Danaher Corp, Mitsubishi Chemical, W.R Grace, Thermo Fisher Inc, Bio-Rad Labs and others. These companies are focused on increasing on producing more productive resin type and find innovative application for their resin products.

In November 2015, Merck KGaA acquired Sigma -Aldrich, and this acquisition would enable Merck to foray especially into chromatography market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Chromatography Resin Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Chromatography Resin: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Chromatography Resin: Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Chromatography Resin: End use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Chromatography Resin: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences.

Chromatography Resinrolite Corporation.

W.R. Grace and Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Tosoh Corporation

Danaher Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zj42sv/chromatography





CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 Related Topics: Laboratory Testing