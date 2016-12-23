Breaking News
Global $316.6 Billion Softgel Capsules Market Analysis, Trends & Forecast to 2025

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Softgel Capsules Market Analysis & Trends – Application (Health supplement, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Cardiovascular Drugs, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs and Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs), End-User – Forecast to 2025” report to their offering.

The Global Softgel Capsules Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $316.6 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising consumer supplements intake , increasing healthcare awareness across people, rising intake of pharmaceutical drugs, recent technological advancements in softgel capsules, and growth opportunities/investment opportunities .

By Application market is segregated into antacid and antiflatulent preparations, antianemic preparations (hematenic preparations), anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotic and antibacterial drugs, cough and cold preparations, cardiovascular therapy drugs, health supplement, vitamins & dietary supplements, and other therapeutic applications.

Depending on End-Users the market is classified into cosmetics industry, nutraceutical industry, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical industry.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Softgel Capsules across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rising consumer supplements intake
3.1.2 Increasing healthcare awareness across people, rising intake of pharmaceutical drugs
3.1.3 Recent Technological advancements in Softgel Capsules
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Softgel Capsules Market, By Application
4.1 Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations
4.2 Antianemic Preparations (Hematenic Preparations)
4.3 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
4.4 Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs
4.5 Cough and Cold Preparations
4.6 Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs
4.7 Health supplement
4.8 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements
4.9 Other Therapeutic Applications

5 Softgel Capsules Market, By End-User
5.1 Cosmetics Industry
5.2 Nutraceutical Industry
5.3 Research Laboratories
5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

6 Softgel Capsules Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities
7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture’s, Collaborations and Agreements
7.3 Product Launch & Expansions
7.4 Other Activities

8 Leading Companies

– Amway
– Baihe Biotech
– Capsugel
– Captek Softgel International
– Catalent, Inc.
– Donghai Pharm
– Eurocaps Ltd
– Guangdong Yichao
– IVC Industries
– NBTY (Nature’s Bounty, Inc.)
– Sirio Pharma
– Soft Gel Technologies
– Strides Arcolab
– Yuwang Group
– Ziguang Group

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g6r8xk/softgel_capsules

CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
         Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
