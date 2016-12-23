Global $78.62 Billion Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market 2016-2021: Leading Players are Samsung, Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), United Technologies, LG and Johnson Controls

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market by Type (Split Systems, Window Air Conditioner Systems), Application (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings) – Global Forecast to 2021” report to their offering.

The global ductless heating & cooling systems market is projected to reach USD 78.62 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.18% from 2016 to 2021

Increasing demand from the residential buildings application is the major driver in the global ductless heating & cooling systems market.

The global construction industry is expected to grow with the increasing demand for residential buildings in major economies such as India, China, the U.S., Middle East, Germany, Brazil, and others. High growth in the numbers of residential buildings is expected to stimulate the demand for ductless heating & cooling systems, but the high initial installation cost and the lower capacity of ductless systems as compared to ducted air conditioners may restrain its growth in future.

Ductless heating & cooling systems are majorly used for heating and cooling indoor air in residential buildings. Residential buildings have come across as the major consumers for the ductless heating & cooling systems. The demand is due to the low energy consumption of ductless heating & cooling systems and their easy installation. Fast-growing construction markets in the Asia-Pacific region are stimulating the demand for ductless heating & cooling systems for residential buildings, which is a result of the rising population, rapid urbanization and strong economic growth in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for ductless heating & cooling systems globally, and China, the leading market. The Asia-Pacific region is growing at the highest rate, due to the rapid economic expansion the region is currently undergoing. Further, the resulting rapid development in the construction industry is driving the demand for ductless heating & cooling systems for residential buildings in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market, By Type

8 Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market, By Application

9 Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

– AUX Group Co., Ltd.

– Blue Star Ltd.

– Daikin Industries Ltd.

– Electrolux

– Fujitsu General Ltd.

– Godrej & Boyce MFG. Co. Ltd.

– Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

– Guangdong Chigo Air Conditioning Co., Ltd.

– Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

– Hitachi, Ltd.

– IFB Industries Ltd.

– Johnson Controls

– LG Electronics

– Lennox International Inc.

– Lloyd Group

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Onida

– Panasonic Corporation

– Rheem Manufacturing Company Inc.

– S Midea Group Co. Ltd.

– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

– Sharp Corporation

– Trane

– United Technologies Corporation

– Videocon Industries Ltd.

– Voltas Ltd.

– Whirlpool Corporation

