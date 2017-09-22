Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market, 2025

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Automotive Exterior Materials Market Analysis by Product (Steel, Aluminum, Plastics, Glass Composites, Carbon Composites), by Application and Segment Forecasts, 2014 – 2025” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global market was valued at USD 10.46 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.2 billion by 2025, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025

Steel which was predominantly the material of choice for various exterior components is expected to witness rising competition from plastics and carbon composite materials.

High prices of these composites have limited use of these materials to certain components. Sustainability is expected to emerge as key megatrend which is likely to shape the future of materials used for manufacturing car exteriors and will pose greater challenges for automobile designers.

Increasing environmental concerns and stringent norms have forced automotive manufacturers to control automotive pollution. One of the most important factors affecting fuel efficiency and vehicular pollution is the curb weight. Reduction in curb weight drastically increases fuel efficiency and reduces vehicular pollution.

Application of carbon fiber has been limited to high performance cars because of high carbon fiber cost. However, extensive R&D work is being undertaken by several manufacturers to develop low-cost carbon fiber grade with similar mechanical properties as that of high-cost variants. This is expected to spur carbon fiber demand in the automotive industry over the forecast period.

The market is characterized by the presence of major companies with a minimal difference in their shares, making each of them capable of gaining market leader position. The degree of competition is expected to remain high over the next five years.

Further key Findings from the Study Suggest:

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and will probably register a demand of 8.87 million tons by 2025

Steel holds 36% of the global market and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period as well. Although, development of lightweight substitutes for light and electric vehicles remains a major area of growth in this market.

In terms of application, doors dominate the market with 29% of the market revenue

Key players operating in the market include Magna International Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Kirchhoff Automotive GmbH, Trinseo S.A., DURA Automotive Systems, LLC, Plastic Omnium Co., etc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Automotive Exterior Materials: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Automotive Exterior Materials: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Automotive Exterior Materials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Magna International Inc.

Grupo Antolin

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Gestamp Automocin

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Plastic Omnium Co.

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

Kirchhoff Automotive GmbH

DURA Automotive Systems, LLC

Trinseo S.A.

