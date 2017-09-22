Breaking News
Home / Top News / Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market, 2025

Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market, 2025

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Automotive Exterior Materials Market Analysis by Product (Steel, Aluminum, Plastics, Glass Composites, Carbon Composites), by Application and Segment Forecasts, 2014 – 2025” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global market was valued at USD 10.46 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.2 billion by 2025, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025

Steel which was predominantly the material of choice for various exterior components is expected to witness rising competition from plastics and carbon composite materials.

High prices of these composites have limited use of these materials to certain components. Sustainability is expected to emerge as key megatrend which is likely to shape the future of materials used for manufacturing car exteriors and will pose greater challenges for automobile designers.

Increasing environmental concerns and stringent norms have forced automotive manufacturers to control automotive pollution. One of the most important factors affecting fuel efficiency and vehicular pollution is the curb weight. Reduction in curb weight drastically increases fuel efficiency and reduces vehicular pollution.

Application of carbon fiber has been limited to high performance cars because of high carbon fiber cost. However, extensive R&D work is being undertaken by several manufacturers to develop low-cost carbon fiber grade with similar mechanical properties as that of high-cost variants. This is expected to spur carbon fiber demand in the automotive industry over the forecast period.

The market is characterized by the presence of major companies with a minimal difference in their shares, making each of them capable of gaining market leader position. The degree of competition is expected to remain high over the next five years.

Further key Findings from the Study Suggest:

  • Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and will probably register a demand of 8.87 million tons by 2025
  • Steel holds 36% of the global market and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period as well. Although, development of lightweight substitutes for light and electric vehicles remains a major area of growth in this market.
  • In terms of application, doors dominate the market with 29% of the market revenue
  • Key players operating in the market include Magna International Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Kirchhoff Automotive GmbH, Trinseo S.A., DURA Automotive Systems, LLC, Plastic Omnium Co., etc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Automotive Exterior Materials: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Automotive Exterior Materials: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Automotive Exterior Materials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Magna International Inc.
  • Grupo Antolin
  • Toyota Boshoku Corporation
  • Gestamp Automocin
  • Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
  • Plastic Omnium Co.
  • Flex-N-Gate Corporation
  • Kirchhoff Automotive GmbH
  • DURA Automotive Systems, LLC
  • Trinseo S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jkb2lq/automotive 


CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
         Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.