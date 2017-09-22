Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market, 2025

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Automotive Exterior Materials Market Analysis by Product (Steel, Aluminum, Plastics, Glass Composites, Carbon Composites), by Application and Segment Forecasts, 2014 – 2025” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
The global market was valued at USD 10.46 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.2 billion by 2025, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025
Steel which was predominantly the material of choice for various exterior components is expected to witness rising competition from plastics and carbon composite materials.
High prices of these composites have limited use of these materials to certain components. Sustainability is expected to emerge as key megatrend which is likely to shape the future of materials used for manufacturing car exteriors and will pose greater challenges for automobile designers.
Increasing environmental concerns and stringent norms have forced automotive manufacturers to control automotive pollution. One of the most important factors affecting fuel efficiency and vehicular pollution is the curb weight. Reduction in curb weight drastically increases fuel efficiency and reduces vehicular pollution.
Application of carbon fiber has been limited to high performance cars because of high carbon fiber cost. However, extensive R&D work is being undertaken by several manufacturers to develop low-cost carbon fiber grade with similar mechanical properties as that of high-cost variants. This is expected to spur carbon fiber demand in the automotive industry over the forecast period.
The market is characterized by the presence of major companies with a minimal difference in their shares, making each of them capable of gaining market leader position. The degree of competition is expected to remain high over the next five years.
Further key Findings from the Study Suggest:
- Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and will probably register a demand of 8.87 million tons by 2025
- Steel holds 36% of the global market and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period as well. Although, development of lightweight substitutes for light and electric vehicles remains a major area of growth in this market.
- In terms of application, doors dominate the market with 29% of the market revenue
- Key players operating in the market include Magna International Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Kirchhoff Automotive GmbH, Trinseo S.A., DURA Automotive Systems, LLC, Plastic Omnium Co., etc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4 Automotive Exterior Materials: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Automotive Exterior Materials: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Automotive Exterior Materials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Magna International Inc.
- Grupo Antolin
- Toyota Boshoku Corporation
- Gestamp Automocin
- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
- Plastic Omnium Co.
- Flex-N-Gate Corporation
- Kirchhoff Automotive GmbH
- DURA Automotive Systems, LLC
- Trinseo S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jkb2lq/automotive
CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Global $2.86 Bn Chromatography Resin Market, 2025 - September 22, 2017
- ESL Shipping’s second LNG-fueled dry cargo vessel was named Haaga - September 22, 2017
- Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market, 2025 - September 22, 2017