Global Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market & Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Trial Report 2017-2023

Initially, the therapeutic property of Photodynamic Therapy was explored and limited to killing of microbes such as bacteria, fungi and viruses. It slowly evolved and was soon observed to be effective in the treatment of skin conditions such as acne and psoriasis further advancing to show effective results in complex conditions like atherosclerosis and herpes. Its impressive results in the above mentioned disease led scientists to explore its ability in the treatment of cancer which eventually led to a whole new segment of photodynamic therapy dedicated to the effective, noninvasive, safe and easier method of cancer treatment using light.

The photodynamic therapy market is currently segmented into four divisions of acne, cancer, atherosclerosis and psoriasis with acne and cancer currently leading with majority of research and development being focused in these aspects of the photodynamic therapy due to their steep demand. Recently, the Photodynamic therapy for various types of cancer like breast cancer, head and neck cancer and lung cancer has been receiving increased attention due to its innovative and noninvasive feature which is currently in high demand globally , that has further led to a steady growth in the photodynamic therapy market.

An insight into the global presence of photodynamic therapy shows that currently photodynamic therapy is widely being used in the developed countries like the UK, US and Russia. Unlike few years ago, when photodynamic therapy had just entered the market, it is currently found to be much more prevalent suggesting the steady growth of the photodynamic therapy market .several major hospitals in the US offer cancer treatment alternative using photodynamic therapy especially for the skin cancer related disease and lesion. This trend is bound to rise steadily with the increasing awareness among both the general public and the healthcare professionals

Currently, photodynamic therapy has shown promising results in the pre-clinical studied of prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer. A few forms of cancers like the oesophageal cancer and colorectal cancer have been treated using photodynamic therapy in the developing countries, however majority of them are still under vigorous study in the clinical pipeline which is anticipated to be approved in a few years. Until then Photodynamic therapy has largely been approved and used in the palliative treatment of almost all types of cancer for the removal of residual tumor cells, thus prolonging the remission period of cancer.

The progress in the photodynamic therapy segment also suggests that someday it could help in the treatment of larger and deep tumors, which is currently not possible due to the low penetration of light. A technique known as interstitial therapy involving the use of imaging tests like computed tomography (CT) scans to guide fiber optics directly into tumors using needles is slowly developing. Early results in clinical and pre-clinical phase have shown that it could immensely helpful in the successful treatment of head and neck, prostate and liver tumors. Thus a thorough insight into the photodynamic therapy progress and its current scenario leads to the conclusion that photodynamic therapy deserves more attention and a central position in the treatment of cancer. It should be promoted and encouraged as part of a multimodal approach or a standalone treatment for early disease, palliative care or as a salvage treatment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Introductory Insight into Photodynamic Cancer Therapy

1.1 Overview

1.2 History & Evolution of the Photodynamic Cancer Therapy

2. Photodynamic Therapy – A Breakthrough in Modern Cancer Therapy

2.1 Dire Need for Photodynamic Therapy in Cancer Treatment – An Insight into its promising features

2.2 Superiority of Photodynamic Cancer Therapy over Traditional Cancer Therapy Method

3. Working Mechanism of the Photodynamic Cancer Therapy- It’s Components & Their Role

3.1 Procedure for Photodynamic Therapy

3.2 Photosensitizers (PS) – A Crucial Component of the Photodynamic Therapy

3.2.1 Classification of Photosensitizers

3.2.2 Desired Features of an Effective Photosensitizer Agent

3.2.3 Photosensitizers Currently Used in Photodynamic Therapy

3.3 Oxygen – The Vital Substrate in Photodynamic Therapy

3.4 Light Source – For Safe & Effective Activation of the Photosensitizer

4. Photosensitizer Delivery – For Increased Efficacy of the Photodynamic Therapy

4.1 Organic Nano Particles Photosensitizer Delivery in Photo Dynamic therapy

4.2 Inorganic Nanocarrier of Photosensitizers in Photodynamic Therapy

5. Anti-Tumor Activity of the Photodynamic Therapy

5.1 Direct Tumor Photodynamic Therapy Damage

5.2 Vascular Damage

5.3 Inflammatory & Immune Response

6. Current Status of Various Cancer Treatments Using Photodynamic Therapy

6.1 Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer

6.2 Prostate Cancer

6.3 Breast Cancer

6.4 Brain Tumor

6.5 Lung Cancer

6.6 Head & Neck Cancer

6.7 Oral Lesions & Oesophageal Cancer

6.8 Cervical Cancer

6.9 Colorectal Cancer

6.10 Cancer of the Bile Duct and the Pancreas

7. Photodynamic Combinational Cancer Therapy- Overcoming Current Cancer Therapy Limitations

8. Recent & Promising Advances in the Photodynamic Therapy Segment

8.1 Intracellular Activated Two-Photon photodynamic Therapy for Breast Cancer

8.2 Gold Nano-Clusters: A New Nanotech Innovation for Photodynamic Therapy.

8.3 Photodynamic Therapy & Combinational Therapy using Microbial Adjuvants & Cytokines

9. Current Market Scenario of the Photodynamic Therapy & its Cognizance in the Oncology Segment

9.1 Global Photodynamic Therapy Market Analysis by Device & Essentials

9.2 Regional Analysis of the Photodynamic Therapy Market

9.2.1 North America

9.2.2 Europe

9.2.3 Asia Pacific

9.2.4 Latin America, Middle East & Africa

10. Favorable Factors for the Growth of Photodynamic Cancer Therapy Market

10.1 Rise in Global Cancer Incident

10.2 Increasing Awareness Regarding Photodynamic Therapy

10.3 Limitations & Failures of Existing Cancer Therapeutics

10.4 Advancement in Research & Development

10.5 Increasing Investment in the Photodynamic Therapy Segment

10.6 Presence of a Strong Clinical Pipeline

10.7 Approvals of the FDA

11. Challenges to the Photodynamic Therapy Market Growth

11.1 Technical & Scientific Limitations

11.2 Dominance of Conventional Therapeutics

11.3 Commercial Challenges

11.4 Patient Specific Issues

11.5 Side Effects Associated with the Photodynamic Therapy

12. Anticipation Regarding the Future of Photodynamic Cancer Therapy

13. Global Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Pipeline by Company & Phase

13.1 Preclinical

13.2 Phase-I

13.3 Phase-I/II

13.4 Phase-II

13.5 Phase-III

13.6 Registered

14. Marketed Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical

14.1 Hexyl Aminolevulinate (Cevira, Cysview, Hexvix & Hexvix PDT)

14.2 Methyl Aminolevulinate (Metvix, Metvix PDT, Metvixia & Visonac)

14.3 Talaporfin (Aptocine, Aptocine, Aptocine & Litx)

14.4 Aminolevulinic Acid (Litx & Alaglio)

14.5 Aminolevulinic Acid (Alaglio, Effala, Gleolan & Gliolan)

14.6 Porfimer Sodium (Photobarr, Photofrin, Photofrin II & Photofrin PDT)

14.7 Methoxsalen Solution (UVADEX)

14.8 Temoporfin (Foscan)

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Theralase Technologies

15.2 Dusa Pharmaceuticals

15.3 Biofrontera AG

15.4 Soligenix

15.5 Coherent

15.6 Lumenis

15.7 Nanoprobes

15.8 PhotoMedex

15.9 Biolitec

15.10 Ambicare Health

15.11 Quest Pharma Tech

15.12 Photolitec

