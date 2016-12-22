Global CFD Market in Aerospace and Defense Industry 2016-2020 with ANSYS, Siemens PLM Software & Mentor Graphics Dominating the $736 Million Market

Breaking News
Dublin, Dec. 22, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Global CFD Market in Aerospace and Defense Industry 2016-2020” report to their offering.

The global CFD market in aerospace and defense industry to post revenue of more than USD 736 million during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global CFD market in aerospace and defense industry for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of CFD software licenses and services. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Growth of R&D in SMEs in aerospace and defense industry is the major trend gaining traction in this market. Though the market sizes of the emerging SMEs are lesser compared with larger companies, their achievements in the past two to three years has helped them increase their contribution in the aerospace and defense industry.

According to the report, CFD plays a major role in the defense sector, as it helps in designing aerospace vehicles such as launch vehicles, combat and non-combat aircraft, missiles, and also in the designing of submarines. CFD is used for stimulating aerodynamic loads, stability derivatives, air flow analysis, flow measurement analysis, and store trajectory analysis.

Further, the report states that there are many small and big challenges, which must be addressed by the CFD vendors in the aerospace and defense industry. One of the major challenges is that simulation activities using current CFD algorithms are expensive. The inability of CFD to predict turbulent flows accurately and slower mesh generation remain a major challenge in the CFD industry.

Key vendors

  • ANSYS
  • Siemens PLM Software
  • Mentor Graphics

Other prominent vendors

  • Altair
  • Applied Math Modeling
  • Ceetron
  • Dassault Systèmes
  • ESI
  • Exa
  • FloSolve
  • NUMECA
  • Simerics
  • Symscape

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: PLM overview

Part 06: Role of PLM in product development

Part 07: CAE overview

Part 08: Market landscape

Part 09: Geographic segmentation

Part 10: Buying criteria

Part 11: Key leading countries

Part 12: Market drivers

Part 13: Impact of drivers

Part 14: Market challenges

Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 16: Market trends

Part 17: Five force analysis

Part 18: Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ctf59v/global_cfd_market

         Related Topics: Military Aerospace and Defense, CAD, CAM and CAE Software

