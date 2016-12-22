Global Coil Coatings Market Growth at CAGR of 6.52%, 2016-2020: Trends, Drivers & Challenges – Key Vendors are AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, Beckers & PPG Industries

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Global Coil Coatings Market 2016-2020” report to their offering.

The global coil coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coil coatings market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through sales of coil coatings products for end-use industries, such as building and construction, automotive, appliance, and others. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is growing demand for premium paints among consumers. An increase in consumer spending on home improvement and remodeling projects is the key factors providing growth impetus for the consumption of paints and coatings by the residential end-user segment. The demand form do-it-yourself (DIY) consumers is particularly high in western economies, with organized big box retailers catering to this demand. However, in a few non-western and developing economies, DIY projects are yet to gain prominence. Lack of consumer confidence in the fragmented retail industry in emerging economies is a major factor affecting the DIY industry in these economies.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is growing demand from downstream industries. The rise of the downstream industries is the key driver of the coil coatings market. The refrigerator market is one of the chief downstream industries of the global coil coatings market in the appliance sector. The refrigerator sales in APAC have maintained steady growth in the past few years. India and China are the key production hubs of refrigerators due to huge domestic demand and low production costs. The great demand from such downstream industries has driven the market for coil coatings. For instance, Indian refrigeration industry is anticipated to be around $3.6 billion by 2020.

Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material prices. The fluctuating cost of raw materials used for the manufacture of coatings and paints is a major challenge for the global coil coatings market. The price of raw materials such as polymers and resins has been fluctuating since 2005.

Key vendors

AkzoNobel

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

Beckers

PPG Industries

Other prominent vendors

Henkel

Kansai Paint

Valspar

Wacker Chemie

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by resin type

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-use industry

Part 08: Market segmentation by geography

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

