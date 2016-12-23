Global Computer Aided Engineering Market to reach USD 5,863.36 Million by 2021: Zion Market Research

Sarasota, FL, Dec. 23, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Computer Aided Engineering Market (Finite Element Analysis and Computational Fluid Dynamics) for Aerospace, Automobile, Electronic and Electricals Defense, Industrial Machineries and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2015-2021”. According to the report, global demand for computer aided engineering market was valued at around USD 3,062.37 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach approximately USD 5,863.36 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 11.10% between 2016 and 2021.

Computer aided engineering (CAE) aids in solving engineering problems through the use of sophisticated and interactive graphical software. CAE is software used to design, analyze, and manufacture products and processes.

Growing trend of smartphones and tablets are expected to boost the growth of this market. Rising use of new engineering modes such as building information modeling, 3D printing, 3D modeling, and concurrent engineering are major drivers for the computer aided engineering software market. However, increasing the threat of open-source and piracy of CAE software could negatively impact the computer aided engineering market growth. Lack of technical expertise and skilled labor is expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Nonetheless, Cloud-based computer aided engineering tools may help market vendors to increase market penetration in small and medium sectors by offering benefits such as low operating and maintenance costs and mobility for the companies. Computer aided engineering is the vital part of many global industries for economic growth including automotive, oil, aerospace, defense, finance and healthcare etc.

In terms of revenue, North America held the largest share of global computer aided detection market and is expected to dominate the market over the next few years. This growth is mainly due to advancement in technology and adoption of new trends in image analysis and pattern recognition algorithm to workflow management functions for the diseases and conditions. The U.S. held the most significant market for computer aided detection as it is a key innovation hub and leading companies in the segment have been conducting thorough R&D.

In 2015, North America was followed by Europe in terms of revenue. Europe was the second largest regional market increasing chronic diseases. Moreover, the adoption of new technologies is expected to witness significant growth in the years to come. The growth in the market is led by rising awareness for health and rapid expansion of the healthcare industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in near future. This growth is mainly due to rise cost-effective technologies, demand for medical tourism, and government initiatives. Asia Pacific computer aided detection market is mainly driven by the increasing population, rising incidence rate of chronic diseases, coupled with the rising health awareness among people, especially in China and India.

The Middle East & Africa regional market is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future. The growth is attributed to rapid growth in aging population coupled with health care awareness regarding the chronic disease. Latin America is another important regional market and is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing healthcare industry coupled with the adoption of new technology developed for computer aided detection in Brazil is anticipated to fuel market growth in Latin America.

Major players in the CAE market include S.A., and Synopsys, Inc., ,Bentley Systems,PLM Software, Inc., Mentor Graphics Corporation, Exa Corporation, MSC Software Corporation, Inc., NEi Software, Dassault Systemes, ANSYS Inc., and AspenTech, ESI Group, and Numeca International, among others.

The report segment of global computer aided engineering market as follows:

Global Computer Aided Engineering: Product Segment Analysis

Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

Global Computer Aided Engineering: End-User Segment Analysis

Aerospace

Automobile

Electrical and electronics

Defense

Industrial machinery

Others

Global Computer Aided Engineering Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

