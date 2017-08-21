Global Contrast Injector Market Will Reach USD 889.3 Million by 2022: Zion Market Research

Sarasota, FL, Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Contrast Injector Market by Product (Injector Systems, Consumables, Accessories), & Application (Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022”. The global contrast injector market was valued at around USD 660.0 million in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 889.3 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8 % between 2017 and 2022.

Contrast media injectors are commonly used in radiology to inject contrast media agents into the bloodstream of patients in order to enable clear visualization of various pathologies and chronic disease conditions. Contrast media injectors are used in hospitals along with X-ray, CT, MRI and imaging device. Contrast injectors ensure optimized opacification and delineation of arterial, venous anatomy, abnormal lesions in imaging and interventional radiology.

Browse through 29 Market Tables and 30 Figures spread through 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Contrast Injector Market: By Product, Application, Share, Size, Segments, and Forecast 2016 – 2022”.

Request Free Sample copy of Global Contrast Injector Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/contrast-injector-market

Rising incidence of various types of cancers, cardiac diseases, trauma cases and rising aging population are some major factors driving the growth of global contrast injectors market. In addition, increasing demand for early diagnosis and non invasive diagnosis is propelling the growth of the market. However, High costs and FDA approval concern in some countries are some of the factors expected to restrain the growth of the global contrast media injectors market to a certain extent.

Contrast injector is extensively used in imaging procedures that help to diagnose stroke, heart disease, cancer, vascular disease, physical injury, digestive disorder, and more. Contrasts injector regulates the speed of injections to keep up with faster-computed tomography (CT) scanners and warn clinicians of the possibility of air embolisms or extravasations. A contrast enhanced thin slice CT scan with 3D reconstruction provides the greatest clarity of the mediastinal structures. Contrast media associated cardiovascular and brain imaging has been the most important tool allowing for innovation in cardiac surgery. Nowadays, growing technological sophistication has evolved contrast injectors from manual injectors to automated versions, providing greater accuracy and more technical advantages.

Browse the full ” Contrast Injector Market by Product (Injector Systems, Consumables & Application (Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022.” report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/contrast-injector-market

Contrast Injector Market is divided on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on the product category, contrast injector market is classified into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. The injector systems segment is further divided into CT injector systems, MRI injector systems, and angiography injector systems. In 2016, CT injector systems segment contributed around 39% share of the market and in the forecast period, it is expected to grow at fastest growth rate due to emerging utilization of contrast injectors in cancer oncological diagnosis and technological developments. In coming years MRI injector systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to its extensive use. The consumables segment is further divided into injector heads, tubing, syringes and others. The consumables segment was expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. The injector heads segment is further bifurcated into a single head, dual head injectors, and syringe fewer injectors. The single head injectors are expected to grasp maximum share in 2016. The injector heads segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the consumables market in 2016.

On the basis of the application, the market is divided into hospitals radiology, interventional cardiology, and interventional radiology. The interventional cardiology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, radiology segment is expected to account the largest share of the contrast injector market in 2016.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/contrast-injector-market

In 2016, North America was a leading segment in contrast injector market with more than 40% share of the total market. In North America, U.S. was leading segment with highest growth rate due to rising awareness of preventive care and increasing chronic disease prevalence. Canada is expected to show noticeable growth with emerging technologies in contrast injector market during the forecast period.

Europe Contrast Injector Market is growing at a very healthy rate and it will be one the key markets for contrast injector market globally, representing roughly 30% of global revenues by 2017. The injector market for contrast media in Europe is the largest in Germany with a high number of imaging modalities and a better healthcare infrastructure. In the forecast period, it is expected to generate new opportunities for contrast injector market.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2086

Asia Pacific is an emerging segment in contrast injector market and it is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific contrast injector market is majorly contributed by China and India. India is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. The contrast injector market is strongly driven by the increasing number of annual diagnostic systems across all diagnostic imaging modalities. Some key factors responsible for the growth in India are government initiative in the development of healthcare infrastructure and raising awareness among the doctors about the benefits of contrast agent based imaging diagnosis.

Rapidly increasing health care infrastructure is a major attributing factor for the growth of contrast injector market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Rising investment by a manufacturer in medical devices in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa segment would further fuel the growth of contrast injector market.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/contrast-injector-market

Key players operating in of Contrast Injector Market are Bayer HealthCare, S.P.A, Guerbet Group, Medtron AG, ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, GE Healthcare, AngioDynamics, Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd., Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd., VIVID IMAGING, and Apollo RT Co., Ltd.

For media inquiry contact our sales team @ [email protected]

We have segmented the contrast injector market as follows:

Global Contrast Injector Market: Product Analysis

Injector Systems CT Injector Systems MRI Injector Systems Angiography Injector Systems

Consumables Injector Heads Single Head Injectors Dual Head Injectors Syringe less Injectors Tubing Syringe Other Consumables

Accessories

Global Contrast Injector Market: Application Analysis

Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

Interventional Radiology

Global Contrast Injector Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Obesity Surgery Devices Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/obesity-surgery-devices-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/obesity-surgery-devices-market Medical Videoscopes Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-videoscopes-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-videoscopes-market Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fetal-monitoring-analysis-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fetal-monitoring-analysis-market Artificial Organ Bank Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-organ-bank-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-organ-bank-market Tissue Banking Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tissue-banking-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

CONTACT: Contact Us: Joel John 4283, Express Lane, Suite 634-143, Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States Tel: +49-322 210 92714 USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651 Email: [email protected] Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com