Global Genetic Testing Market 2017-2020 By Direct to Consumer, Prenatal, Predictive and Pharmacogenomic

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “The Global Genetic Testing Market By Direct to Consumer, Prenatal, Predictive and Pharmacogenomic including Test Price and Volume Forecasts with Executive and Consultant Guides 2017 to 2020” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Will all newborns receive Whole Genomic Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow?

The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth. New drugs may only work for people with a certain genetic makeup, and this too is driving the Genetic Testing Industry. The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and growing in the breadth of tests creating new life for the industry. The report forecasts the market size out to 2020. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Predictive Diagnostics? Pharmacogenomic Testing? Direct to Consumer? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five.

Key Topics Covered:

i. Genetic Testing Market – Strategic Situation Analysis

ii. Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

iii. Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Genetic Testing Definition In This Report

1.2 The Genomics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Volumes

1.3.2 Prices

1.3.3 Revenue Market Size

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing – Perspective

1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for laboratory testing

2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 DTC Lab

2.1.9 Independent Genetic Testing Lab

2.1.10 Audit body

2.2 Genetic Tests -Types, Examples and Discussion

2.2.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis- An Emerging Market

2.2.2 Prenatal Diagnosis – New Technologies Create Opportunity

2.2.3 Newborn Screening

2.2.2 Diagnostic Testing

2.2.3 Carrier Testing

2.2.6 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

2.2.7 Pharmacogenomics

2.2.8 Forensic Testing

2.2.9 Parental Testing

2.2.10 Ancestral Testing

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 Hospital’s Testing Share

2.3.2 Economies of Scale

2.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

2.3.3 Physician Office Lab’s

2.3.4 Physician’s and POCT

2.4 Profiles of Key Companies

2.4.1 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

2.4.2 Illumina

2.4.3 Grail

2.4.4 Complete Genomics – BGI

2.4.5 Qiagen

2.4.6 GE Global Research

2.4.7 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

2.4.8 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

2.4.9 Genomic Health

2.4.10 Pacific Biosciences

2.4.11 Siemens Healthcare

2.4.12 23 and Me

2.4.13 Ancestry.com

2.4.14 Bio-Rad

2.4.15 Thermo Fisher

2.4.16 Fabric Genomics

2.4.17 Centogene

2.4.18 Gene by Gene Ltd

2.4.19 Veritas Genetics

2.4.20 Dante Labs

2.4.21 Guardiome

2.4.22 Sure Genomics

2.4.23 Novogene

2.4.24 Helix

2.4.25 Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

2.4.26 Sequencing.com

2.4.27 Omega Bioservices

2.4.28 ORIG3N

2.4.29 Human Longevity, Inc.

2.4.30 Invitae

2.5 Market Shares of Key Genetics Players – Analysis

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Genetic Discovery Creates New Diagnostic Markets

3.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for Diagnostics.

3.1.3 Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth.

3.1.4 Point of Care Testing can increase demand

3.1.5 Fertility Practice

3.1.6 Direct to Consumer

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

3.2.2 Lower Costs.

3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth.

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role.

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

3.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing

3.4.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.4.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

3.4.6 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

4. Genetic Testing Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments – Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

4.2 Future goal in UK is for every cancer patient to have his or her whole genome sequenced

4.3 Human Longevity Launches Whole Genome Product, MassMutual Partnerships

4.4 Influence of Whole Genome Sequencing growing

4.5 Rady Children’s and Edico Genome Extend WGS Collaboration

4.6 $1500 to sequence newborns in China

4.8 Eurofins Acquiring PerkinElmer’s NTD Laboratory Services Business

4.9 GeneInsight Acquisition Boosts Sunquest’s Clinical Genetics IT Platform

4.10 AstraZeneca taps gene pioneer Venter for huge drug-hunting sweep

4.11 The Cooper Companies’ Women’s Health Care Unit Acquires Genesis Genetics

4.12 Research Validates Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis for Aneuploidy (PGD-A)

4.13 New Investments in Ancestry.com to Boost DNA Business

4.14 GHO Capital Announces Acquisition of DNA Diagnostics Center

4.89 Floragenex, Sedia Biosciences Merge

4.90 Myriad Genetics Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Assurex Health

4.91 Berry Genomics Seeks Public Listing in China Via Reverse Merger

4.92 Athletigen sees genetic testing as part of athletic training

4.93 AncestryDNA sees huge growth in demand for genetic testing

4.93 Phosphorus Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding to Build a Clinical Genomics Network . 121

4.94 NeoGenomics Q1 Revenues Jump on Genetic Test Volume Growth

4.95 Nevada Population Health Study to Offer Free 23andMe Genetic Tests to Community

4.96 Danaher to buy Cepheid in $4 billion deal to expand in diagnostics

4.97 Floragenex, Sedia Biosciences Merge

4.98 miRagen Therapeutics and Signal Genetics Agree to Merge

4.99 Abbott Seeks to Exit Alere Deal

4.100 Capnia, Essentialis to Merge, With Focus on Rare Disease Treatments

4.101 Novartis Completes Sale of Genoptix Lab Business

4.102 Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion

4.103 PerkinElmer Launches Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing Services

4.104 WGS and AI help clinicians scale precision oncology

4.105 Veritas Genetics Buys Curoverse

4.106 Dante Labs Partners With Amazon UK for Special 349 Whole Genome Sequencing

4.107 Toolbox Genomics Launches Personalized Wellness App in Sequencing.com’s Revolutionary App Market

4.108 CDC invests in WGS to help states respond to infectious disease threats

4.109 Factory contamination of medical device likely source of M. chimaera infection in patients in multiple countries

4.110 IBM Watson impresses in WGS brain tumour analysis

4.111 OneOme, Genome.One Partner to Offer Genetic Risk, PGx Service in Australia

4.112 WGS aids in Salmonella outbreak control

4.113 CombiMatrix In Merger Agreement with Invitae to be Acquired for $33 Million in Invitae Common Stock

5. Country Market Sizes – North America

6. Country Markets – Europe

7. Country Markets – Asia Pacific

8. Country Markets – Latin America, Africa & The Middle East

9. Global Market Summary

10. The Future of Genetic Testing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjgzp5/the_global





