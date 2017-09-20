Global Graphics PLC: Changes in significant shareholdings and notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

PRESS RELEASE
Cambridge (UK) 20 September 2017: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) discloses notification of changes in major shareholdings in the Company’s shares and a notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Explanation of changes in major shareholdings
The Company’s major shareholder, Stichting Andlinger & Co. Euro-Foundation (“Andlinger”), a foundation managed by the Company’s non-executive director Johan Volckaerts has liquidated its assets. Andlinger held investments on behalf of individual partners including Johan Volckaerts. It also held investments on behalf of Clema Capital sarl (“Clema”), a company controlled by Mr Volckaerts. The liquidation has resulted in some changes to shareholdings in the Company, as explained below.
As part of the liquidation of Andlinger, Clema has acquired 1,000,000 shares from another Andlinger partner for US $3.00 per share.
Following the completion of the aforementioned transaction and the transfer of shares held by Andlinger to individual partners, Clema owns 1,517,171 shares and Mr Volckaerts owns 455,897 shares directly. Together, Mr Volckaerts therefore now controls 1,973,068 shares in the Company.
Details of the statutory notices received by the Company are also included in this press release.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Johan Volckaerts
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Global Graphics PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800ZFW446QIHAB654
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary share
GB00BYN5BY03
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: USD 3.00
Volume: 1,000,000
|d)
| Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
|
1,000,000
USD 3,000,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|18 September 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Notifications of changes in major shareholdings
NOTIFICATION 1
On 19 September 2017, the Company received notification from Stichting Andlinger & Company Euro-Foundation that they had on an aggregate basis crossed below the threshold of 0% of voting rights in the Company’s shares.
The content of the notification received is shown below.
|Name of the shareholder:
|Stichting Andlinger & Company Euro-Foundation
|Contact name:
|Johan Volckaerts
|Contact telephone number:
|+3226478070
|Reason for notification:
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|Date threshold crossed:
|18 September 2017
|Date of notification:
|19 September 2017
|Threshold crossed/reached:
|0%
Voting rights:
|Voting rights attached to shares
| Class/type of
shares
| Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
| Number
of
Shares
| Number
of
Voting
Rights
| Number
of shares
| Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|Ordinary Shares of €0.40 each
|2,032,011
|2,032,011
|0
|0
|None
|0%
|0%
|Total voting rights
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|0
|0%
NOTIFICATION 2
On 19 September 2017, the Company received notification from Clema Capital sarl that they had on an aggregate basis crossed above the threshold of 13% of voting rights in the Company’s shares.
The content of the notification received is shown below.
|Name of the shareholder:
|Clema Capital sarl
|Contact name:
|Johan Volckaerts
|Contact telephone number:
|+3226478070
|Reason for notification:
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|Date threshold crossed:
|18 September 2017
|Date of notification:
|19 September 2017
|Threshold crossed/reached:
|13%
Voting rights:
|Voting rights attached to shares
| Class/type of
shares
| Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
| Number
of
Shares
| Number
of
Voting
Rights
| Number
of shares
| Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|Ordinary Shares of €0.40 each
|0
|0
|1,517,171
|1,517,171
|None
|13.12%
|0%
|Total voting rights
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|1,517,171
|13.12%
NOTIFICATION 3
On 19 September 2017, the Company received notification from Johan Volckaerts that he had on an aggregate basis crossed above the threshold of 3% of voting rights in the Company’s shares.
The content of the notification received is shown below.
|Name of the shareholder:
|Johan Volckaerts
|Contact name:
|Johan Volckaerts
|Contact telephone number:
|+3226478070
|Reason for notification:
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|Date threshold crossed:
|18 September 2017
|Date of notification:
|19 September 2017
|Threshold crossed/reached:
|3%
Voting rights:
|Voting rights attached to shares
| Class/type of
shares
| Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
| Number
of
Shares
| Number
of
Voting
Rights
| Number
of shares
| Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|Ordinary Shares of €0.40 each
|130,741
|130,741
|455,897
|455,897
|None
|3.94%
|0%
|Total voting rights
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|455,897
|3.94%
