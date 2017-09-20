Global Graphics PLC: Changes in significant shareholdings and notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Changes in significant shareholdings and notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMRs”)

Cambridge (UK) 20 September 2017: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) discloses notification of changes in major shareholdings in the Company’s shares and a notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Explanation of changes in major shareholdings

The Company’s major shareholder, Stichting Andlinger & Co. Euro-Foundation (“Andlinger”), a foundation managed by the Company’s non-executive director Johan Volckaerts has liquidated its assets. Andlinger held investments on behalf of individual partners including Johan Volckaerts. It also held investments on behalf of Clema Capital sarl (“Clema”), a company controlled by Mr Volckaerts. The liquidation has resulted in some changes to shareholdings in the Company, as explained below.

As part of the liquidation of Andlinger, Clema has acquired 1,000,000 shares from another Andlinger partner for US $3.00 per share.

Following the completion of the aforementioned transaction and the transfer of shares held by Andlinger to individual partners, Clema owns 1,517,171 shares and Mr Volckaerts owns 455,897 shares directly. Together, Mr Volckaerts therefore now controls 1,973,068 shares in the Company.

Details of the statutory notices received by the Company are also included in this press release.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Johan Volckaerts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Global Graphics PLC b) LEI 213800ZFW446QIHAB654 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary share GB00BYN5BY03 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: USD 3.00 Volume: 1,000,000 d) Aggregated information – Aggregated volume – Price 1,000,000 USD 3,000,000 e) Date of the transaction 18 September 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notifications of changes in major shareholdings

NOTIFICATION 1

On 19 September 2017, the Company received notification from Stichting Andlinger & Company Euro-Foundation that they had on an aggregate basis crossed below the threshold of 0% of voting rights in the Company’s shares.

The content of the notification received is shown below.

Name of the shareholder: Stichting Andlinger & Company Euro-Foundation Contact name: Johan Volckaerts Contact telephone number: +3226478070 Reason for notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Date threshold crossed: 18 September 2017 Date of notification: 19 September 2017 Threshold crossed/reached: 0%

Voting rights:

Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect Ordinary Shares of €0.40 each 2,032,011 2,032,011 0 0 None 0% 0%

Total voting rights Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights 0 0%

NOTIFICATION 2

On 19 September 2017, the Company received notification from Clema Capital sarl that they had on an aggregate basis crossed above the threshold of 13% of voting rights in the Company’s shares.

The content of the notification received is shown below.

Name of the shareholder: Clema Capital sarl Contact name: Johan Volckaerts Contact telephone number: +3226478070 Reason for notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Date threshold crossed: 18 September 2017 Date of notification: 19 September 2017 Threshold crossed/reached: 13%

Voting rights:

Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect Ordinary Shares of €0.40 each 0 0 1,517,171 1,517,171 None 13.12% 0%

Total voting rights Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights 1,517,171 13.12%

NOTIFICATION 3

On 19 September 2017, the Company received notification from Johan Volckaerts that he had on an aggregate basis crossed above the threshold of 3% of voting rights in the Company’s shares.

The content of the notification received is shown below.

Name of the shareholder: Johan Volckaerts Contact name: Johan Volckaerts Contact telephone number: +3226478070 Reason for notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Date threshold crossed: 18 September 2017 Date of notification: 19 September 2017 Threshold crossed/reached: 3%

Voting rights:

Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect Ordinary Shares of €0.40 each 130,741 130,741 455,897 455,897 None 3.94% 0%

Total voting rights Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights 455,897 3.94%

About Global Graphics

Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) http://www.globalgraphics.com is a leading developer of platforms for digital printing, including the Harlequin RIP®. Customers include HP, Canon, Delphax, Roland, Kodak and Agfa. The roots of the company go back to 1986 and to the iconic university town of Cambridge, and, today the majority of the R&D team is still based near here. The font foundry, URW++ Design and Development GmbH, and the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet, are subsidiary companies of Global Graphics PLC. Global Graphics has offices in: Boston, US; Tokyo, Japan; and Hamburg, Germany.

Contacts