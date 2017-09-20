Breaking News
Home / Top News / Global Graphics PLC: Changes in significant shareholdings and notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

Global Graphics PLC: Changes in significant shareholdings and notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

REGULATED INFORMATION

Changes in significant shareholdings and notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMRs”)

Cambridge (UK) 20 September 2017: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) discloses notification of changes in major shareholdings in the Company’s shares and a notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Explanation of changes in major shareholdings

The Company’s major shareholder, Stichting Andlinger & Co. Euro-Foundation (“Andlinger”), a foundation managed by the Company’s non-executive director Johan Volckaerts has liquidated its assets.  Andlinger held investments on behalf of individual partners including Johan Volckaerts.  It also held investments on behalf of Clema Capital sarl (“Clema”), a company controlled by Mr Volckaerts.  The liquidation has resulted in some changes to shareholdings in the Company, as explained below.

As part of the liquidation of Andlinger, Clema has acquired 1,000,000 shares from another Andlinger partner for US $3.00 per share.

Following the completion of the aforementioned transaction and the transfer of shares held by Andlinger to individual partners, Clema owns 1,517,171 shares and Mr Volckaerts owns 455,897 shares directly.  Together, Mr Volckaerts therefore now controls 1,973,068 shares in the Company.

Details of the statutory notices received by the Company are also included in this press release.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Johan Volckaerts
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-executive director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Global Graphics PLC
b) LEI 213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary share

 

GB00BYN5BY03

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: USD 3.00

Volume: 1,000,000 

d) Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

 – Price

 

 1,000,000

 USD 3,000,000

e) Date of the transaction 18 September 2017
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notifications of changes in major shareholdings

NOTIFICATION 1

On 19 September 2017, the Company received notification from Stichting Andlinger & Company Euro-Foundation that they had on an aggregate basis crossed below the threshold of 0% of voting rights in the Company’s shares.

The content of the notification received is shown below.

Name of the shareholder: Stichting Andlinger & Company Euro-Foundation
Contact name: Johan Volckaerts
Contact telephone number: +3226478070
Reason for notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Date threshold crossed: 18 September 2017
Date of notification: 19 September 2017
Threshold crossed/reached: 0%

Voting rights:

Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction 		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares 		Number
of
Voting
Rights 		Number
of shares 		Number of voting
rights 		% of  voting rights
Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
Ordinary Shares of €0.40 each 2,032,011 2,032,011 0 0 None 0% 0%

Total voting rights
Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights
0 0%

NOTIFICATION 2

On 19 September 2017, the Company received notification from Clema Capital sarl that they had on an aggregate basis crossed above the threshold of 13% of voting rights in the Company’s shares.

The content of the notification received is shown below.

Name of the shareholder: Clema Capital sarl
Contact name: Johan Volckaerts
Contact telephone number: +3226478070
Reason for notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Date threshold crossed: 18 September 2017
Date of notification: 19 September 2017
Threshold crossed/reached: 13%

Voting rights:

Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction 		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares 		Number
of
Voting
Rights 		Number
of shares 		Number of voting
rights 		% of  voting rights
Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
Ordinary Shares of €0.40 each 0 0 1,517,171 1,517,171 None 13.12% 0%

Total voting rights
Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights
1,517,171 13.12%

NOTIFICATION 3

On 19 September 2017, the Company received notification from Johan Volckaerts that he had on an aggregate basis crossed above the threshold of 3% of voting rights in the Company’s shares.

The content of the notification received is shown below.

Name of the shareholder: Johan Volckaerts
Contact name: Johan Volckaerts
Contact telephone number: +3226478070
Reason for notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Date threshold crossed: 18 September 2017
Date of notification: 19 September 2017
Threshold crossed/reached: 3%

Voting rights:

Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction 		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares 		Number
of
Voting
Rights 		Number
of shares 		Number of voting
rights 		% of  voting rights
Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
Ordinary Shares of €0.40 each 130,741 130,741 455,897 455,897 None 3.94% 0%

Total voting rights
Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights
455,897 3.94%

About Global Graphics

Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) http://www.globalgraphics.com is a leading developer of platforms for digital printing, including the Harlequin RIP®. Customers include HP, Canon, Delphax, Roland,  Kodak and Agfa. The roots of the company go back to 1986 and to the iconic university town of Cambridge, and, today the majority of the R&D team is still based near here. The font foundry, URW++ Design and Development GmbH, and the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet, are subsidiary companies of Global Graphics PLC.  Global Graphics has offices in: Boston, US; Tokyo, Japan; and Hamburg, Germany.

Contacts

Jill Taylor Graeme Huttley
Corporate Communications Director Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489 Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.