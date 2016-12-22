Breaking News
Global Helicopter Blades Market Growth at CAGR of 5%, 2016-2020: Key Vendors are Advanced Technologies, Carson Helicopters, Erickson, GKN Aerospace & Kaman

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Global Helicopter Blades Market 2016-2020” report to their offering.

The global helicopter blades market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Helicopter Blades Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend gaining traction in this market is the emergence of electrical tail rotor. The trend of the increased use of electrical systems in fixed-wing aircraft is influencing their use in rotor aircraft. Their installation increases the overall system efficiency, reduces fuel burns, and results in lower maintenance costs. In addition, they help in reducing the noise. Currently, most of the helicopter tail rotors are mechanically driven by the main turbine through a mechanical shaft and gears that results in high fuel consumption, noise, and low efficiency.

According to the report, Development of swashplateless helicopter blade pitch control systems will drive the market of global helicopter blades. The blade pitch control systems of helicopters form a complex arrangement. They involve transmission control units in the non-rotating frame to the blades in a rotating frame through swashplates. This arrangement results in a high maintenance workload and a downward force drag. Helicopters, in comparison to fixed-wing aircraft, experience excessive vibration, which results in structural fatigue and low system reliability. Due to the mechanical coupling between swashplate pitch links, complex pitch controls cannot be applied, which in turn, lowers the performance of a helicopter, affecting passenger comfort and necessitating an effectual control mechanism. In order to minimize the vibration level, improve pitch control, and improve the performance of helicopters, vendors are currently focusing on the development of swashplateless helicopter blades.

Further, the report states that challenges of non-destructive testing for fiber composite materials will restrict the growth in the market. The design and production methods used for the development of helicopter blades are focused on enabling high performance. Mostly, these initiatives reflect the development of lightweight rotor blades for providing high thrust. Presently, most helicopter structures are composed of fiber composite materials. Helicopter rotor blades consist of complex monolithic carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) laminates. Design and production processes are adapted for high performance FRP structures to reach the specified requirements for quality, functionality, and safety.

Key vendors

  • Advanced Technologies
  • Carson Helicopters
  • Erickson
  • GKN Aerospace
  • Kaman

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Appendix

