Breaking News
Home / Top News / Global Medical Telehealth Market 2016-2022: Market was USD 2.51 Billion in 2016 and is Estimated to Reach USD 12.13 Billion by 2022

Global Medical Telehealth Market 2016-2022: Market was USD 2.51 Billion in 2016 and is Estimated to Reach USD 12.13 Billion by 2022

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Medical Telehealth Market – By Component, Delivery Mode, End Use, Regions – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2016-2022)” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global telehealth market was USD 2.51 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 12.13 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 30% for the forecasted period.

Telehealth is a dramatic, fast growing platform that enhances virtual medical health and education services with the use of widely accessible telecommunication technology. These services emerged to enhance care and education delivery through synchronous and asynchronous interactions.

Europe, North America, China and Africa are the most prominent countries focused on this domain. North America was accounted to hold the largest market share of telehealth market owing to its increase in geriatric population. Furthermore, Europe clasps the second largest share of global telehealth market followed by China and Japan. Asia-Pacific telehealth market is expected to witness a positive growth at a CAGR of 35.6% within the forecast period.

Since, this segment is dominated by web-based mode of delivery; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% in the coming years. Minimal software and hardware requirements for using web-based telehealth solution are the inducers for this particular sector. The market for telehealth is expected to be driven by significant trends in healthcare, technology advancement and expanded patient base.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Our Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview
– Definition
– Industry Value Chain Analysis
– Porter’s 5 Forces
– Regulations
– Market Dynamics
– Introduction
– Drivers
– Constraints
– Opportunities

4. Global Medical Tele health market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Revenue

5. By Component
– Solution
– Software
– Hardware

6. By Delivery Mode
– Web based
– On-premise
– Cloud based

7. By End Use
– Providers
– Payers

8. By Region
– North America
– U.S.
– Canada
– Europe
– UK
– France
– Germany
– Italy
– Others
– Asia-Pacific
– India
– China
– Japan
– Australia
– Others
– Latin America
– Brazil
– Mexico
– Others

9. Vendor Market Share Analysis

10. Company Profiles
– Philips Healthcare
– Medtronic plc
– Honeywell Life Care Solutions
– Tunstall Healthcare
– Care Innovations
– Cerner Corporation
– Cisco Systems, Inc.
– Medvivo Group Ltd.
– GlobalMedia Group, LLC
– Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.
– AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.
– American Well
– InTouch Health
– Vidyo, Inc.
– Others

11. Industry Structure
– Industry M&As, Consolidations
– Investment Opportunities
– Global Medical Tele health market – Road Ahead

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5vqwqw/global_medical 


CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
         Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
         Related Topics: E-Healthcare
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.