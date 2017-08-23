Global Medical Telehealth Market 2016-2022: Market was USD 2.51 Billion in 2016 and is Estimated to Reach USD 12.13 Billion by 2022

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Medical Telehealth Market – By Component, Delivery Mode, End Use, Regions – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2016-2022)” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global telehealth market was USD 2.51 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 12.13 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 30% for the forecasted period.

Telehealth is a dramatic, fast growing platform that enhances virtual medical health and education services with the use of widely accessible telecommunication technology. These services emerged to enhance care and education delivery through synchronous and asynchronous interactions.

Europe, North America, China and Africa are the most prominent countries focused on this domain. North America was accounted to hold the largest market share of telehealth market owing to its increase in geriatric population. Furthermore, Europe clasps the second largest share of global telehealth market followed by China and Japan. Asia-Pacific telehealth market is expected to witness a positive growth at a CAGR of 35.6% within the forecast period.

Since, this segment is dominated by web-based mode of delivery; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% in the coming years. Minimal software and hardware requirements for using web-based telehealth solution are the inducers for this particular sector. The market for telehealth is expected to be driven by significant trends in healthcare, technology advancement and expanded patient base.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Our Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

– Definition

– Industry Value Chain Analysis

– Porter’s 5 Forces

– Regulations

– Market Dynamics

– Introduction

– Drivers

– Constraints

– Opportunities

4. Global Medical Tele health market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Revenue

5. By Component

– Solution

– Software

– Hardware

6. By Delivery Mode

– Web based

– On-premise

– Cloud based

7. By End Use

– Providers

– Payers

8. By Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Italy

– Others

– Asia-Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Australia

– Others

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Others

9. Vendor Market Share Analysis

10. Company Profiles

– Philips Healthcare

– Medtronic plc

– Honeywell Life Care Solutions

– Tunstall Healthcare

– Care Innovations

– Cerner Corporation

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Medvivo Group Ltd.

– GlobalMedia Group, LLC

– Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

– AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

– American Well

– InTouch Health

– Vidyo, Inc.

– Others

11. Industry Structure

– Industry M&As, Consolidations

– Investment Opportunities

– Global Medical Tele health market – Road Ahead

