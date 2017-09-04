Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market & Forecasts Report 2010-2017 & 2021

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market & Forecast (10 Countries Market Data): Patients Treated” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Globally the Pediatric cancer cases are increasing rapidly at a great pace. Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market has the potential of more than US$ 700 Million by 2021. United States dominates the proton therapy centers in the world because of its huge investment in the development of therapy centers as well as its elongated history of proton therapy.

Rising incidences of Pediatric cancer has provoked medical organizations towards development and implementation of sophisticated treatment procedures, which is Proton Radiotherapy. The efficiency of proton therapy continues to add trust of Pediatric cancer patients globally. The course of action is known for successfully destructing tumor cells by damaging their DNA during a targeted deposition of high-energy radiation dosage onto the tumor.

USA has the highest pediatric proton therapy market share but gradually it will lose its market share in future, due to stiff competition from Germany, France, United Kingdom and Japan. This report provides the data on USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Market & Patients numbers, in 36 Cancer Types. Out of these 36 cancer types approximately, 15 percent of market share is taken by Ependymoma cancerous tumor.

The report captures the USA pediatric proton therapy market data on five age groups (Key Questions Answered in the Report?

What is the Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market and its growth potential in Future?

What is the Number of pediatric patients treated by Proton Beam Therapy worldwide?

What are the reimbursement policies for Proton Therapy across the world?

What is the Pediatric Proton Therapy Market in United States and Forecast?

What is the Number of Pediatric Proton Therapy Patients by age group in United States and Forecast

What is the Number of Pediatric Proton Therapy Patients by tumor type in United States and Forecast

What is the Pediatric Proton Therapy Market size in Asia (Japan, China and South Korea) and its growth potential in future?

What is the Number of Pediatric Proton Therapy patients treated in Asia (Japan, China and South Korea)?

What is the Pediatric Proton Therapy Market in Europe (Germany, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Czech and United Kingdom) and Forecast?

What is the Number of Pediatric Proton Therapy Patients in Europe (Germany, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Czech and United Kingdom) and Forecast?

What Type of Technology is being used at Proton Therapy Centers?

Key Topics Covered:

Research Findings Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Number of Patients (Actual & Potential) Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential) Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Share & Forecast United States Pediatric Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential) USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Market by Age Group USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Patient Number – Actual and Potential USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Patients Numbers by Age Group Tumor Types – USA Pediatrics Proton Therapy Market (2010 – 2021) Tumor Types USA Pediatrics Proton Therapy Patients (2010 – 2021) Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential) Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Number of Patients (Actual & Potential) Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Share by Countries Asia Pediatric Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential) Asia Pediatric Proton Therapy Number of Patients (Actual & Potential) By Countries – Asia Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Share Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center Proton Therapy – Driving Factors Proton Therapy – Challenges Global Proton Therapy – Company Analysis (2010-2021) Proton Therapy – Reimbursement Policies

Companies Mentioned

Hitachi

IBA

Mitsubishi

Varian Medical Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f9nqsn/global_pediatric





CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 Related Topics: Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmacology, Pediatrics