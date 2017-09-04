Breaking News
Home / Top News / Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market & Forecasts Report 2010-2017 & 2021

Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market & Forecasts Report 2010-2017 & 2021

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 21 mins ago

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market & Forecast (10 Countries Market Data): Patients Treated” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Globally the Pediatric cancer cases are increasing rapidly at a great pace. Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market has the potential of more than US$ 700 Million by 2021. United States dominates the proton therapy centers in the world because of its huge investment in the development of therapy centers as well as its elongated history of proton therapy.

Rising incidences of Pediatric cancer has provoked medical organizations towards development and implementation of sophisticated treatment procedures, which is Proton Radiotherapy. The efficiency of proton therapy continues to add trust of Pediatric cancer patients globally. The course of action is known for successfully destructing tumor cells by damaging their DNA during a targeted deposition of high-energy radiation dosage onto the tumor.

USA has the highest pediatric proton therapy market share but gradually it will lose its market share in future, due to stiff competition from Germany, France, United Kingdom and Japan. This report provides the data on USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Market & Patients numbers, in 36 Cancer Types. Out of these 36 cancer types approximately, 15 percent of market share is taken by Ependymoma cancerous tumor.

The report captures the USA pediatric proton therapy market data on five age groups (Key Questions Answered in the Report?

  • What is the Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market and its growth potential in Future?
  • What is the Number of pediatric patients treated by Proton Beam Therapy worldwide?
  • What are the reimbursement policies for Proton Therapy across the world?
  • What is the Pediatric Proton Therapy Market in United States and Forecast?
  • What is the Number of Pediatric Proton Therapy Patients by age group in United States and Forecast
  • What is the Number of Pediatric Proton Therapy Patients by tumor type in United States and Forecast
  • What is the Pediatric Proton Therapy Market size in Asia (Japan, China and South Korea) and its growth potential in future?
  • What is the Number of Pediatric Proton Therapy patients treated in Asia (Japan, China and South Korea)?
  • What is the Pediatric Proton Therapy Market in Europe (Germany, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Czech and United Kingdom) and Forecast?
  • What is the Number of Pediatric Proton Therapy Patients in Europe (Germany, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Czech and United Kingdom) and Forecast?
  • What Type of Technology is being used at Proton Therapy Centers?

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Research Findings
  2. Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Number of Patients (Actual & Potential)
  3. Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential)
  4. Global Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Share & Forecast
  5. United States Pediatric Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential)
  6. USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Market by Age Group
  7. USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Patient Number – Actual and Potential
  8. USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Patients Numbers by Age Group
  9. Tumor Types – USA Pediatrics Proton Therapy Market (2010 – 2021)
  10. Tumor Types USA Pediatrics Proton Therapy Patients (2010 – 2021)
  11. Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential)
  12. Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Number of Patients (Actual & Potential)
  13. Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Share by Countries
  14. Asia Pediatric Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential)
  15. Asia Pediatric Proton Therapy Number of Patients (Actual & Potential)
  16. By Countries – Asia Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Share
  17. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center
  18. Proton Therapy – Driving Factors
  19. Proton Therapy – Challenges
  20. Global Proton Therapy – Company Analysis (2010-2021)
  21. Proton Therapy – Reimbursement Policies

Companies Mentioned

  • Hitachi
  • IBA
  • Mitsubishi
  • Varian Medical Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f9nqsn/global_pediatric 


CONTACT: 

CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
         Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
         Related Topics: Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmacology, Pediatrics
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.