Breaking News
Home / Top News / Global Pulse Oximeter Market Will Reach USD 2393.3 Million by 2022: Zion Market Research

Global Pulse Oximeter Market Will Reach USD 2393.3 Million by 2022: Zion Market Research

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 23 mins ago

Sarasota, FL, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Pulse Oximeter Market by Product Type (Handheld, Fingertip, Wrist-worn and Bedside), by End User Type (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Care Centers, Home-Care Settings and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022”. According to the report, the global pulse oximeter market was valued at around USD 1,684.0 million in 2016 and is expected to reach around USD 2,393.3 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % between 2017 and 2022.

Pulse Oximeter is a device that can detect a pulsatile signal in finger or toe and can calculate the amount of oxygenated hemoglobin and pulse rate. Data obtained from pulse oximeter such as saturation of oxygen and pulse rate are vital signals for early diagnosis of heart disease. It is a safe, convenient, noninvasive, inexpensive method for measuring oxygen saturation. Indications for pulse oximetry include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiac arrest, asthma and respiratory diseases. 

Browse through 31 Market Tables and 18 Figures spread through 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Pulse Oximeter Market: By Type, Share, Application, Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2022”.

Request Free Sample copy of Global Pulse Oximeter Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/pulse-oximeter-market

Increase in the prevalence rate of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is expected to urge the augmentation of the pulse oximeter market over the years to come. COPD has currently rated the fourth most common specific cause of death globally and predicted to be the third by 2030, in the absence of interventions that address the risks – especially tobacco smoking, exposures to combustion products of biomass fuels and environmental pollution. The burden of COPD has been reported to be high in some high-income countries, particularly due to the high prevalence of smoking and sedentary lifestyle. For instance, in 2000 and 2010, about 4%–10% of adults were diagnosed with nonreversible and progressive airway obstruction (a basic feature of COPD) in population-based surveys across many European countries, in which smoking indicated a major risk. Thus, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the pulse oximeter market. However, high cost may hinder the growth of this market. Nonetheless, unmet medical needs and presence of large consumer base are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the leading players over the next few years.

Based on Product type, the market can be segmented into handheld, fingertip, wrist-worn and bedside pulse oximeter.  A handheld pulse oximeter was the major segment and it accounted for a maximum share of total revenue generated in 2016. Bedside pulse oximeter, fingertip, and wrist-worn are fastest growing segments in this market. Handheld and bedside pulse oximeter are likely to witness the fastest growth in the coming years owing to increasing demand for monitoring devices in surgical procedure all around the world. Fingertip and wrist-worn pulse oximeter where the leading segment on account of increased sales of oximeter is expected to drive the market growth in the near future.

Browse the full “ Pulse Oximeter Market by Product Type (Handheld, Fingertip, Wrist-Worn, and, Bedside), by End User Type (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Care Centers, Home-Care, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2022” report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pulse-oximeter-market

North America emerged as the largest market for pulse oximeter market and it accounted for around 40% market share of total revenue generated in 2016. The dominance of North America is due to increased prevalence of COPD. According to WHO in the United States about 12.7 to 14.7 million adults have COPD.  Moreover, increasing patient pool of obstructive sleep apnea, increasing obesity accompanied the growth in this region. According to statistics, estimated 18 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea. This denotes that approximately 1 in every 15 Americans, or 6.62% of the total American population have a case of sleep apnea.  Furthermore, the presence of key market players, wide usage of the device of pulse and oxygen saturation in nursing homes, hospitals, sports and exercise facilities is driving the growth in this market. Population being more aware of the benefits of medical devices adoption of portable medical devices is augmenting the growth in this region. 

Europe is likely to be the second largest regional market and is expected to show strong growth in the years to come. Europe pulse oximeter market is driven by rising advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher demand for quality products and increasing adoption of medical devices for treatment and prevention of diseases. The U.K. represents the largest pulse oximeter market in this region. The growth in this market is owing to easy availability of the device and good economic condition. In addition government reimbursement policies also promote the growth of this market. For instance, pulse, oximeter has become a standard monitoring device in hospitals mandatory in many countries in Europe.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/pulse-oximeter-market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate.  The growth in the market is led by rising geriatric population, growing disposable income, rising consumer spending towards healthcare in emerging economies such as China, India. Rising awareness regarding the use of medical devices and measures taken by government bodies in the adoption of monitoring devices in hospitals are the other key drivers for the market in the Asia Pacific. Increasing healthcare industry in Brazil and rest of Latin America is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the region. Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Latin America was emerging market with rising healthcare infrastructure in this region. Brazil and rest of Latin America are anticipated to fuel the market growth in coming years. 

Some of the key players operating in the market such as Covidien, Carefusion Corp, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Masimo, CAS Medical Systems, Inc.,  Opto Circuits India Ltd., Nonin Medical, Inc., Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, Spacelabs Healthcare, Zensorium, Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation and others.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2164

This report segments the global pulse oximeter market as follows:

Global Pulse Oximeter Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

  • Bedside
  • Handheld
  • Fingertip
  • Wrist-worn

Global Pulse Oximeter Market: End User Type Segment Analysis

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory surgery centers        
  • Diagnostic care centers      
  • Home-care settings  
  • Others

Global Pulse Oximeter Market: Regional Segment Analysis

  • North America
    • U.S.
  • Europe
    • UK
    • France
    • Germany
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
  • The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

  • Medical Ceramics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-ceramics-market
  • Foot and Ankle Devices Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/foot-ankle-devices-market
  • Contrast Injector Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/contrast-injector-market
  • Obesity Surgery Devices Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/obesity-surgery-devices-market
  • Medical Videoscopes Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-videoscopes-market

About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research 

CONTACT: 
Contact Us:

Joel John

4283, Express Lane, Suite 634-143,
Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.