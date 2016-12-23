Global Unit Load Device Market (ULD) 2016-2021: Product Type, Application, Material Type, Container Type Analysis of the $2.02 Billion Industry

Breaking News
Dublin, Dec. 23, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Unit Load Device Market (ULD) by Product Type (Lower Deck 3, Lower Deck 6, Lower Deck 11, M 1, Pallets), Application (Commercial, Cargo), Material Type (Metal, Composite), Container Type (Normal, Cold) and Region – Global Forecast to 2021” report to their offering.

The unit load device market is projected to grow from USD 1.64 billion in 2016 to USD 2.02 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period.

This market is mainly driven by factors, such as increase in demand for lightweight ULDs, growth in international trade, and increase in demand for cold containers. However, factors, such as high repairing cost of unit load devices are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Pallets unit load device are widely used, as pallets help in transportation of heavy cargo, and thus, this segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. End users of pallets unit load device are airlines, cargo operators, ULD solution providers, and ULD management companies.

The commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest share as rise in passenger traffic has led to increase in air cargo, thereby propelling the demand for unit load devices for commercial aircraft.

Based on material, the metal segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the unit load device market during the forecast period. Aluminum sheets are used in the manufacturing of ULD frames and panels. Aluminum sheets are also used in the development of pallets that are used for lifting heavy cargo in an aircraft.

Based on container type, the normal container segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the unit load device market during the forecast period. Normal containers are used in commercial aircraft as well as cargo aircraft. Rise in aircraft orders will significantly contribute to the increasing demand for unit load devices.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest market share; Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major companies profiled in the report are Nordisk Aviation Products AS (Norway), Zodiac Aerospace (France), VRR Aviation (The Netherlands), DoKaSch GmbH (Germany), and Satco, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

