Global Voice Controlled Smart Speaker Ecosystem Market 2017-2022 – Smart Speakers are Experiencing Significant Growth

Voice controlled smart speakers are experiencing significant growth and are playing an important role in the evolution of the voice user interface. Recent developments in artificial intelligence, and natural language processing to enhance voice recognition capabilities has increased the overall demand for voice software platforms embedded in speakers and smart home devices.

A range of innovative voice technologies are creating new opportunities across a broad range of use case applications from streaming content, and controlling smart home devices, to automotive voice recognition, and biometrics for authentication purposes. A growing share of voice assistant platforms are now opening up to third party developers and being integrated into a number of consumer devices for wider application.

Platform vendors such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri, and Microsoft Cortana are now providing voice enhancement software either for dedicated speaker devices or licensed as third-party software solutions. In addition to dedicated speakers, a growing share of home audio devices from sound bars to multi-room audio systems will have built-in MEMS microphone technology and offer voice input functionality to a growing base of consumers worldwide.

This research found that the total voice controlled smart speaker unit shipments are expected to increase from around 10 million to approximately 80 million, between 2017 and 2022, globally. This includes market segments: voice controlled room speakers, portable/battery powered speakers, sound bars and wireless multi-room speakers.

This study builds on a range of studies on audio & voice technology markets, more details can be found here. It provides details on market indicators, use case applications for market growth, as well as providing insights on current platform and device manufacturers.

The report is split into two parts:

A summary report with commentary and charts

An excel file with detailed forecasts & market shares

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scope and Definitions

2. Market Snapshot

3. Market Indicators & Analysis

Notable Products

Device Ecosystem

Key Specifications

Market Growth Drivers

Microphone Arrays

Voice Biometrics

Security & Privacy

4. Market forecast

Overall voice controlled smart speaker forecast by:

Revenue, Units, ASP

Regional Market Growth

Market Share

Microphone Shipments

Home Audio by Product Type

Voice Controlled Speaker by Platform

5. Competitive Assessment

6. Key Players

Amazon

Baidu

Bose

Djingo

Facebook

Gatebox

Google

Harman Group

Houndify

IBM

iFlytek

Lenovo

LG

LingLong

Mattel

Microsoft

Nuance

Onkyo

Samsung

Sonos

Sony

Vinclu

Xperi

Yamaha

