Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Notice of Charter End Date

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that, as provisioned under the terms of the contract, they have received a notice of early termination of the Golar Spirit charter from charterers Petrobras. The Charter end date will now be June 21, 2017. The original end date of the charter was August 2018. In accordance with the terms of the Charter, Charterers will pay to the Partnership a compensation fee as a result of the early termination representing approximately 62% of the EBITDA1 remaining under the contract from June 21, 2017 to the original contract end date.

The Partnership will immediately commence re-marketing the vessel for FSRU employment post June 2017. There is currently significant interest and bidding activity in the FSRU market and also a limited number of FSRUs available for the next two years. Golar Spirit, as a relatively small capacity FSRU could be well suited for a number of emerging smaller scale FSRU projects as well as a potential bridging solution for larger projects.

1EBITDA: Earnings before interest, other financial items, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-controlling interest. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by investors to measure our performance

Hamilton, Bermuda

December 27, 2016

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.