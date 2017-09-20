Google to buy part of HTC’s smartphone operations for around $1 billion : source

HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google is set to announce a deal to acquire part of Taiwanese firm HTC Corp’s smartphone operations for about $1 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
