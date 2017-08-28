Grace Agrees to Acquire Evonik Dental Silica and Huber Defoamer Product Lines

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets from Evonik Industries AG on September 5, 2017, following the close of Evonik’s acquisition of J.M. Huber Corporation’s silicas business. The assets to be acquired by Grace include trademarks and licenses to produce and sell Evonik’s SIDENT® dental precipitated silica product range and J.M. Huber Corporation’s defoamer and anti-caking product ranges, branded in the European Economic Area as Zeofoam™ and Zeoflo®, with worldwide product sales rights. Terms were not disclosed. The transaction will not change Grace’s 2017 outlook as of July 27, 2017.

“Grace has long been a leader in both the supply of dental silicas and the supply of additives to a variety of industries. The precipitated silica products and technologies will enable Grace to deliver more value to our leading global consumer products customers with some of the world’s most recognized toothpaste brands. The defoamer precursors and anti-caking agents are a great addition to our strong silica product portfolio,” said Sandra Wisniewski, President, Grace Materials Technologies. “These acquisitions reflect our commitment to our industrial and toothpaste customers and our strategy to grow our business through selective acquisitions.”

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customer partners around the world. With approximately 3,700 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

