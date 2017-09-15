Breaking News
Home / Top News / Gray Rock Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Final Closing Extension

Gray Rock Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Final Closing Extension

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:GRK) (“Gray Rock” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement first announced on August 1, 2017 for aggregate gross proceeds of $256,200.

The First Closing dated September 15, 2017 (the “First closing”) consisted of 640,500 units at a price of $0.40 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $256,200.  Each unit consists of one (1) common share and one half (1/2) non-transferrable share purchase warrant.  Each warrant will entitle the investor to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 for a term of one (1) year expiring on September 15, 2018.    

The securities issued under the First Closing of this private placement are subject to a four month and one day hold period, expiring on January 16, 2018.

The Company has paid a cash commission of 7% of proceeds from the funds raised to Arm’s length finders who subscribed for introductions, and is a registered broker or registered as an exempt market dealer.  The Company has also issued finder’s warrants to purchase common shares, equal to up to 7.0% of the number of units sold based on the finder’s introduction, at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of one (1) year expiring on September 15, 2018.

The net proceeds of this Offering will be used for the drilling of the Hot Bath property and to maintain the Company’s existing operations and general working capital requirements.  The Hot Bath Property, located near Dease Lake, British Columbia, comprises eleven mineral claims covering a total area of about 3,634 hectares.

In addition, the Company has extended the final closing date of this Private Placement until October 15, 2017.

For further information contact Gray Rock Resources Ltd. at (604) 682-3701, or log onto our website at www.grayrockresources.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“David Wolfin”
_________________________________
David Wolfin
President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.   This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators.  Such information contained herein represents management’s best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available.  The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Gray Rock Resources Ltd.
Tel (604) 682 3701
[email protected]
grayrockresources.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.