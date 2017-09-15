Gray Rock Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Final Closing Extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:GRK) (“Gray Rock” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement first announced on August 1, 2017 for aggregate gross proceeds of $256,200.

The First Closing dated September 15, 2017 (the “First closing”) consisted of 640,500 units at a price of $0.40 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $256,200. Each unit consists of one (1) common share and one half (1/2) non-transferrable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the investor to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 for a term of one (1) year expiring on September 15, 2018.

The securities issued under the First Closing of this private placement are subject to a four month and one day hold period, expiring on January 16, 2018.

The Company has paid a cash commission of 7% of proceeds from the funds raised to Arm’s length finders who subscribed for introductions, and is a registered broker or registered as an exempt market dealer. The Company has also issued finder’s warrants to purchase common shares, equal to up to 7.0% of the number of units sold based on the finder’s introduction, at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of one (1) year expiring on September 15, 2018.

The net proceeds of this Offering will be used for the drilling of the Hot Bath property and to maintain the Company’s existing operations and general working capital requirements. The Hot Bath Property, located near Dease Lake, British Columbia, comprises eleven mineral claims covering a total area of about 3,634 hectares.

In addition, the Company has extended the final closing date of this Private Placement until October 15, 2017.

