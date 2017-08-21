Green Mountain Power Recertified as B Corp, A Force for Good

COLCHESTER, Vt., Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Just over three years have passed since Green Mountain Power was recognized as the first utility in the world to become a Certified B Corp – and the Colchester-based energy company has received recertification. B Corps are companies that believe business can be a force for good and are certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

GMP seeks to help customers use less energy and reduce carbon by assisting with heat pumps, home batteries and other innovative energy savers.

“We are honored that our deep commitment to put customers first, and create positive change in the community and environment has again landed us among the distinguished organizations that receive this designation,” said Mary Powell, GMP president and CEO. “At GMP, we know that energy can improve lives and transform communities. We believe that energy can spur socioeconomic change for residents, helping people save money and move toward more renewable and local sources. That’s why we consider ourselves the Energy Company of the Future, partnering with customers on a home-, business- and community-based energy system.”

Powell noted that since GMP received its first B Corp certification, the number of B Corps in Vermont has grown significantly.

“There are now 31 B Corps in the Green Mountain State — up from just 21 when we received our first certification. Vermonters should be proud that we have created a business environment that breeds organizations that focus on creating stronger communities, higher-quality jobs, and a healthy environment,” she said. “We hope to see many more Vermont businesses on the list in the future.”

“GMP is a pioneer in using a utility company as a force for good,” said Cabot Creamery Co-operative Marketing Director Amy Levine. “In 2012, Cabot was the first dairy cooperative in the world to become certified. It is great to see like-minded businesses in Vermont lead the way globally in recognizing the value of good business practices.”

To get a B Corp certification, GMP had to demonstrate its record of accomplishment and ongoing commitment in four areas: environment, employees, community and governance. GMP’s report showed a growing use of renewable energy, and having women in leadership positions.

“Congratulations to GMP on their recertification as a B Corp,” said Jay Coen Gilbert, cofounder of B Lab, the nonprofit behind the B Corp movement. “There are now over 2,200 B Corps in 50 countries representing 130 industries that have all united in common purpose to redefine success in business. GMP led the way becoming the first utility to join the movement and showing what doing good means in the energy space. Now more than ever it is critical for leadership by the business community to create a better world. ”

The 31 Certified B Corps in Vermont are: Advance Humanity, Ben & Jerry’s, Bluestone Life, Business Culture Consultants, Cabot Creamery Co-Op, Chroma, Clean Ethics, Clean Yield Asset Management, Coffee Enterprises, Encore Renewable Energy, Forward Philanthropy, Gardners Supply, GreenBanc, Green Mountain Power, Image Outfitters, Image Relay, KSV, King Arthur Flour Company, LineSync Architecture, Mamava, Merritt & Merritt & Moulton, Mondo Mediaworks, Morris Consulting, Native Energy Inc., New Chapter, Rhino Foods, Seventh Generation, SunCommon, Sustain Natural, Vermont Creamery, Vermont Smoke and Cure, Watershed Coaching, and Westwood International.

To learn more about GMP and B Corp’s certification go to: http://www.greenmountainpower.com/about/b-corp/ or http://www.bcorporation.net/community/green-mountain-power.

