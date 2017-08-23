Breaking News
Gregory Taylor Joins Hanweck as Board Observer

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hanweck, a leading provider of real-time risk analytics on global derivatives markets, today announced that Gregory Taylor has been appointed as an observer to the Board of Directors. Mr. Taylor was formerly Executive Vice President of Triple Point Technology, the global leader in commodity management solutions, and he was a member of the executive team that completed the successful sale of the company to a strategic acquirer in 2013. His prior experience also includes acting as President and Chief Operating Officer for several global SaaS companies. Mr. Taylor currently holds three Board appointments.

Regarding Mr. Taylor’s Board role, Gerald A. Hanweck Jr., PhD, Founder and CEO of Hanweck, said, “Greg brings a wealth of experience as someone who has successfully executed global go-to-market and sales strategies at fintech and SaaS companies. As Hanweck continues to grow sales and expand our product offering, Greg’s involvement will benefit us greatly. We welcome him to our Board.”

Commenting on his Board appointment, Mr. Taylor added, “With their real-time risk analytics-as-a-service, Hanweck is providing leap-frog competitive trading advantage and risk management insights to a broad set of market participants. I look forward to helping scale an amazing go-to-market approach to solidify solution leadership globally.”

Earlier in his career, Mr. Taylor served in leadership roles at Oracle and at Datalogix International, as a member of the management team that successfully took the company public. He started his career in sales and management at IBM after graduating with a BA from Connecticut College.

About Hanweck
Hanweck is the leading provider of real-time risk analytics on global derivatives markets focusing on the large-scale risk problems of banks, broker/dealers, hedge funds, central counterparties and exchanges — where the number of instruments and positions number in the millions. Hanweck delivers its risk analytics as a real-time service — usually in the form of a data feed — thereby dramatically simplifying integration with its customers’ risk architecture. Hanweck’s institutional investors include Nasdaq and Argentum, a New York-based private equity firm. For more information, please visit www.hanweck.com or follow Hanweck on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media/Marketing: Molly McGregor, [email protected]

Sales/Business Development: [email protected]
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
