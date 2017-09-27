Breaking News
Greystone Joins Forces with Stidham Commercial Partners to Expand National Multifamily Sales Advisory Platform to Kentucky

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, one of the nation’s preeminent commercial real estate lending, investment and advisory companies, announced that its sales advisory group has teamed up with Lexington, Kentucky-based Stidham Commercial Partners, who will focus on providing a full range of multifamily advisory and lending services to clients for both market-rate and affordable housing properties in conjunction with the Greystone Real Estate Advisors’ platform.

Prior to joining forces with Greystone, the team at Stidham Commercial Partners was a leading investment sales advisory and consultancy group serving the greater Lexington region. Led by Jeff Stidham, the group built a reputation for predevelopment consulting and brokerage services, transaction structuring, strategic site and asset identification, as well as acquisition and disposition services. Mr. Stidham and his team, which includes Justin Stevens, bring to Greystone a wealth of experience in acquisition and disposition of real estate assets for both national corporate accounts and private owners.

Mr. Stidham’s team has closed over $100 million in multifamily sales in the past five years, with apartment land sales transactions totaling more than 2,000 units. Additionally, the team placed in excess of $125 million of debt and equity in 2016. The group’s pipeline of transactions includes a site for the development of more than 500 apartments units, as well as land for the development of residential, senior housing, retail and/or commercial assets.

“Jeff’s team brings the exact type of entrepreneurialism and drive that is valued at Greystone, having built a thriving and holistic multifamily advisory business that will complement our growing national footprint,” said Jim McDevitt, President, Greystone Real Estate Advisors.

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment and advisory company headquartered in New York. Its Real Estate Advisors team provides services in sales, acquisitions, and a full spectrum of advisory services including debt, equity, acquisition, and investment sales to multifamily owners and investors of affordable and market-rate housing. For more information, visit www.greyco.com. 

