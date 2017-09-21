Breaking News
Griffis North Metro Renamed Haven 124 at Eastlake Station

NORTHGLENN, Colo., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Griffis North Metro, a luxury apartment community professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, has been renamed Haven 124 at Eastlake Station. Located at 12255 North Claude Court in Northglenn, CO, the community is situated just a short walk from the new N Line train station that is anticipated to open early 2018, Eastlake/124th. The close proximity to the station will offer residents suburban convenience with an easy commute to the Denver metro. 

“The new name emphasizes the importance of the location,” said Karlye Pokorney, Regional Marketing Director for Lincoln Property Company. “We’re thrilled that residents will have such convenient access to the N Line’s Eastlake station and the new community brand, ‘Haven 124 at Eastlake Station’ highlights this exciting benefit for Northglenn residents.”

Offering one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, the amenities are an additional selling point. Haven 124 at Eastlake Station offers multiple pools, a spa, pet washing station, luxurious remodeled clubhouse, fitness center, putting green and theater and media center. With wood flooring, fireplaces, crown molding, walk in closets and balconies, the community is home to 562 apartments.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company is the second largest multifamily manager in the United States, with over 184,000 units under management. Founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities, they have expanded over the years to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, military housing, and other mixed-use assets.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

Media Contact:

Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth, Vice President – Marketing & Communications
214-740-3300 | [email protected]

 

