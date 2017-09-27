Growth in Bank Lending to US Businesses Since the Credit Crunch just Over Half World Average, Hampering Return to Economic Growth

Chicago, IL, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Bank lending to the private sector in the US is just 14 percent higher in the last year than it was before the financial crisis – compared to a global average of 24 percent – hampering the return to economic growth, reveals a new study by UHY, the international accounting and consultancy network.

According to UHY, in 2016 a total of $9.6 trillion was lent to businesses in the US – down from $8.4 trillion in 2008.

By contrast, on average across all the 24 countries studied around the world, private sector bank lending increased by 24 percent over the same period in absolute terms.

European economies generally are among the worst affected. Private sector bank lending was on average 25 percent lower last year than pre-credit crunch across the European countries studied, with a total of $12.2 trillion lent to those businesses in 2016 – down from $16.3 trillion in 2008.

UHY says that countries like Spain and Ireland which were hardest hit by the banking crisis are seeing the slowest recovery in private sector credit.

Bank lending to the private sector in Ireland is 69 percent below 2008 levels ($148 billion in 2016, down from $475 billion), while in Spain, it is 51 percent lower ($1.3 trillion down from $2.7 trillion).

Even in Germany, widely seen as the economic powerhouse of Europe, there was a 21 percent decrease, falling to $2.6 trillion last year from $3.3 trillion in 2008.

Eric Hananel, of UHY’s US member firm UHY Advisors, comments: “Almost a decade on from the global financial crisis, many US small and medium-sized businesses are still suffering from a shortage of credit.”

“As regulators have forced banks to shore up their balance sheets and reduce risk, many SMEs have found their access to lending severely curtailed. While some larger companies may have been able to get around this by accessing the bond market, smaller businesses are unlikely to have that option.”

“Without the capital expenditure they need to fund investment, businesses will struggle to capitalise on growth opportunities or drive innovation, ultimately risking losing ground to global competitors.”

“The US Government is increasingly looking to boost lending. As an incentive to accelerate business growth, as well as incrementally increase the amount of business borrowing, current efforts are underway to adjust the Foreign Tax Scheme to allow for the repatriation of foreign cash balances back to the US.”

G7 economies lag well behind BRICs

UHY adds that the G7 group of leading world economies is also lagging behind – while BRICs economies power ahead. On average, the G7 saw a 1 percent decrease in real terms over the period, whereas BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, China) enjoyed an average increase of 209 percent.

China topped the UHY table, with bank lending to the private sector jumping 270 percent between 2008 and 2016.

Eric Hananel says, “It’s debateable whether the appetite to lend to BRICs and other emerging economies is sustainable, as debt levels increase while economic growth slows in countries like China. Scrutiny of companies’ ability to service their borrowing will be increasingly intense.”

“What’s more, if interest rates – particularly in the US – were to rise that could put the brakes on lending to both developed and emerging economies, as companies think twice about taking on more expensive borrowing.”

Amount of Bank lending to the private sector in USD

Country Bank lending to the private sector 2008 ($ billions) Bank lending to the private sector 2016 ($ billions) % Change from 2008-2016 China $4,570 $16,890 270.0% BRIC $6,460 $19,940 208.9% India $590 $1,100 97.7% Brazil $690 $1,180 71.1% Malaysia $240 $390 65.0% Argentina $40 $60 54.9% Canada $70 $1,710 45.5% Mexico $120 $180 44.8% Israel $140 $200 43.6% Australia $1,250 $1,790 42.5% New Zealand $200 $270 37.6% World $39,520 $51,360 23.9% Poland $220 $250 14.8% Russia $610 $700 14.6% US $8,380 $9,560 14.0% Japan $5,240 $5,240 0.2% G7 $25,540 $25,280 -1.0% France $2,570 $2,300 -10.6% Belgium $340 $290 -14.0% Netherlands $1,060 $860 -19.2% UK $2,870 $2,290 -20.3% Italy $1,970 $1,560 -21.0% Germany $3,330 $2,620 -21.4% Denmark $670 $520 -21.6% Europe $16,280 $12,220 -24.9% Romania $70 $50 -26.3% Spain $2,710 $1,340 -50.6% Ireland $480 $150 -68.9%

Bank lending to the private sector as a percentage of GDP





Country % Change from 2008-2016 China 50.5% Brazil 46.2% Canada 45.1% Russia 40.9% BRIC 38.9% Mexico 31.8% Malaysia 30.2% Poland 28.1% Australia 14.7% India 9.9% Argentina 9.3% France 8.8% Japan 6.8% Italy 4.8% New Zealand 0.7% Netherlands 0.2% Belgium -1.6% Israel -1.9% World -3.5% Denmark -7.5% US -8.8% UK -10.3% Germany -12.1% G7 -14.6% Europe -16.9% Romania -23.7% Spain -32.5% Ireland -69.1%





# # #

About UHY LLP

UHY LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that performs attest services in an alternative practice structure with UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities. UHY Advisors, Inc. provides tax and business consulting services through wholly owned subsidiary entities that operate under the name of “UHY Advisors.” UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. UHY LLP and UHY Advisors, Inc. are US members of Urbach Hacker Young International Limited, a UK company, and form part of the international UHY network of legally independent accounting and consulting firms. “UHY” is the brand name for the UHY international network. Any services described herein are provided by UHY LLP and/or UHY Advisors (as the case may be) and not by UHY or any other member firm of UHY. Neither UHY nor any member of UHY has any liability for services provided by other members.

About UHY, the network

Established in 1986 and based in London, UK, UHY is a network of independent audit, accounting, tax and consulting firms with offices in over 296 major business centers across more than 90 countries. Our staff members, over 7,660 strong, are proud to be part of the 16th largest international accounting and consultancy network. Each member of UHY is a legally separate and independent firm. For further information on UHY please go to www.uhy.com.

UHY press contact: Dominique Maeremans on +44 20 7767 2621 Email: [email protected]

UHY is a full member of the Forum of Firms, an association of international networks of accounting firms. For additional information on the Forum of Firms, visit www.forumoffirms.org.

UHY is an international association of independent accounting and consultancy firms, whose organizing body is Urbach Hacker Young International Limited, a UK company. Each member of UHY is a separate and independent firm. Services to clients are provided by the UHY member firms and not by Urbach Hacker Young International Limited. Neither Urbach Hacker Young International Limited nor any member of UHY has any liability for services provided by other members.

Nick Mattison or Peter Kurilecz

Mattison Public Relations

+44 20 7645 3636, +44 7860 657 540 or email [email protected]

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1bd7d75-97d7-46aa-b3cd-dc28266261ab

CONTACT: Chris Clark UHY LLP 586-843-2637 [email protected]