GSA to Modify Witness Stand at Milwaukee Federal Building and Courthouse

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Public Buildings Service released on Monday, September 25 a solicitation in which it outlined plans to bring on a contractor to modify the existing witness stands in Courtroom 149 at Milwaukee Federal Building & Courthouse.

According to the solicitation, the project includes, but is not limited to, providing all labor, supervision, materials, and equipment to remove the witness stand attached to the bench in Courtroom 149, remove the raised platform, reaffix the swinging gate (which is in storage), and build and install a new mobile witness stand. Work will also include repairing scratch marks at wall protrusion and cutting-off bench bolts so that they are flush.

The contractor who receives this contract can build a witness stand to match mobile witness stands in other courtrooms.

The estimated price range for all work is between $0 and $25,000. The North American Industrial Classification System Code (NAICS) is 236220, with a size standard of $36.5 million.

Interested contractors must submit offers/responses by no later than 4 p.m. EST on October 16 to Michelle Nelson at [email protected]

Businesses interested in bidding on and receiving contracts from the government must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

