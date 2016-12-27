Guggenheim Investments Declares Monthly and Year-End Fixed Income ETF Distributions for 2016

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Investments, the investment management division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that its fixed income exchange traded funds (ETFs) (the “Funds”), including the Guggenheim BulletShares Corporate Bond ETFs (the “Guggenheim BulletShares ETFs”), have declared regular monthly and year-end distributions.

For more information on year-end distributions related to Guggenheim Investments ETFs, please visit http://guggenheiminvestments.com/products/etf/annual-distributions or call the Guggenheim ETF Knowledge Center at 888.WHY ETFS.

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. To the extent any portion of the distribution is estimated to be sourced from something other than income, such as return of capital, the source would be disclosed on a Section 19(a)-1 letter located on the Fund’s website under the “Literature” tab. Distributions may be comprised of sources other than income, which may not reflect actual fund performance.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with $204 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 275+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification and attractive long-term results.

1 Guggenheim Investments total asset figure is as of 09.30.2016. The assets include leverage of $10.7bn for assets under management and $0.5bn for assets for which we provide administrative services. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Real Estate, LLC, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

