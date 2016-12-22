Breaking News
Guggenheim Investments Declares Quarterly and Year-End Equity ETF Distributions for 2016

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Investments, the investment management division of Guggenheim Partners, announced quarterly and year-end distributions for its equity exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Out of 47 total equity ETFs in the Guggenheim suite, 2 declared a capital gain.

For more information on year-end distributions related to Guggenheim Investments ETFs, please visit http://guggenheiminvestments.com/products/etf/annual-distributions or call the Guggenheim ETF Knowledge Center at 888.WHY ETFS.

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. To the extent any portion of the distribution is estimated to be sourced from something other than income, such as return of capital, the source would be disclosed on a Section 19(a)-1 letter located on the Fund’s website under the “Literature” tab. Distributions may be comprised of sources other than income, which may not reflect actual fund performance.
For more information, please visit http://www.guggenheiminvestments.com/products/etf.

About Guggenheim Investments
Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with $204 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 275+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification and attractive long-term results.

Media Contact
Ivy McLemore
Director of Intermediary Communications 
Guggenheim Investments 
Ivy.mclemore@guggenheimpartners.com 
(212) 518-9859

1Guggenheim Investments total asset figure is as of 09.30.2016. The assets include leverage of $10.7bn for assets under management and $0.5bn for assets for which we provide administrative services. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Real Estate, LLC, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

Read a fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at http://guggenheiminvestments.com/home or call 800.820.0888.

The referenced funds are distributed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC. Guggenheim Investments represents the investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC (“Guggenheim”), which includes Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC (“GFIA”) and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management (“GPIM”), the investment advisors to the referenced funds. Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, is affiliated with Guggenheim, GFIA and GPIM.

 

