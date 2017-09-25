Guggenheim Securities Hires John Jedlicka to Expand Financial Institutions Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that John Jedlicka will join the firm’s Financial Institutions Group (FIG) practice as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Jedlicka will commence work at Guggenheim in November and focus on advising diversified financial services companies.

“We are pleased to welcome John to the firm,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO and Head of Investment Banking at Guggenheim Securities. “His extensive track record of success in the financial institutions space can be attributed to his long-standing client relationships, broad product expertise, and expansive industry knowledge. He is an important addition to our growing FIG practice, and we are excited to have him join the team.”

Mr. Jedlicka has 25 years of investment banking experience. He will be joining Guggenheim from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Banks and Specialty Finance. Prior to joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, he served as a Managing Director at Credit Suisse and Lehman Brothers.

Mr. Jedlicka earned his B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

