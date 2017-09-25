Breaking News
Home / Top News / Guggenheim Securities Hires John Jedlicka to Expand Financial Institutions Group

Guggenheim Securities Hires John Jedlicka to Expand Financial Institutions Group

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 15 mins ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that John Jedlicka will join the firm’s Financial Institutions Group (FIG) practice as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Jedlicka will commence work at Guggenheim in November and focus on advising diversified financial services companies. 

“We are pleased to welcome John to the firm,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO and Head of Investment Banking at Guggenheim Securities. “His extensive track record of success in the financial institutions space can be attributed to his long-standing client relationships, broad product expertise, and expansive industry knowledge. He is an important addition to our growing FIG practice, and we are excited to have him join the team.”

Mr. Jedlicka has 25 years of investment banking experience. He will be joining Guggenheim from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Banks and Specialty Finance. Prior to joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, he served as a Managing Director at Credit Suisse and Lehman Brothers.

Mr. Jedlicka earned his B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Partners
Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $290 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,300 professionals based in more than 25 offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 06.30.2017 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $62bn.

Media Contact
Ellen Cunningham      
Guggenheim Partners
212.518.9578
[email protected]

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.