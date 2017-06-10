RIYADH (Reuters) – Gulf states traded public barbs on Saturday, showing little sign of resolving the region’s deepest rift in years, five days after Arab nations severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with the tiny Gulf kingdom of Qatar, .
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Gulf leaders trade barbs as Qatar dispute shows no let-up - June 10, 2017
- Trump takes second crack at a pivot next week with apprentice push - June 10, 2017
- Vast majority of Venezuelans reject plan for new constitution: poll - June 10, 2017