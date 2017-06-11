Gulf states announce humanitarian hotline for mixed Qatari families

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates announced hotlines to help families with Qatari members, their official news agencies reported, after their cutting of diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar led to travel disruption.
