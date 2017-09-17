Haley says U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Sunday that the U.N. Security Council has run out of options on containing North Korea’s nuclear program and the United States may have to turn the matter over to the Pentagon.
