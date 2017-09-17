CAIRO/RAMALLAH (Reuters) – Hamas has agreed to dissolve the administration that runs Gaza, it said on Sunday, a major step towards handing control of the enclave to a Palestinian unity government after a decade of bitter rivalry with President Mahmoud Abbas.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hamas says ready to hand Gaza to a Palestinian unity government - September 17, 2017
- U.S. Ambassador Haley: U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea - September 17, 2017
- Exclusive: ‘We will kill you all’ – Rohingya villagers in Myanmar beg for safe passage - September 17, 2017