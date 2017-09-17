LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “The Handmaid’s Tale” and political comedy “Veep” won the top prizes at the Emmy awards on Sunday, where “Saturday Night Live” was also a big winner on a night dominated by jokes about U.S. President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ‘Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘Veep’ top winners at Emmys - September 17, 2017
- Riot police break up St. Louis protest over officer’s acquittal - September 17, 2017
- Fight over electoral district boundaries heads to top Supreme Court - September 17, 2017