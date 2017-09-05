Breaking News
Harsco Secures Two Steel Mill Service Contracts in Latin America Totaling More Than $50 Million

CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) announced today multi-year contracts for onsite services at two major steelmaking plants in Latin America totaling more than $50 million in projected revenues.

Harsco’s Metals & Minerals division will begin providing new services for scrap handling and processing at the Ternium Siderar basic oxygen furnace (BOF) mill in San Nicolas, Argentina, the largest steelmaking plant in Argentina.  With capacity of nearly 2.5 million tons per year, Ternium Siderar produces a wide range of steel products for the construction, energy, automotive and other markets.  Harsco’s services, awarded under a new five-year contract, are scheduled to begin in January 2018, replacing a local provider in favor of outsourcing to Harsco. 

Harsco will also extend its services under a seven-year contract renewal at the Deacero electric arc furnace (EAF) mill in Celaya, Mexico, continuing more than 12 years of Harsco support at this location, since 2005.  Deacero is Mexico’s largest long products producer, and its Celaya mill serves the construction sector throughout Latin America with rebar and wire rod products. Harsco’s services at Celaya include molten slag transport and metal recovery, whereby metal content is captured from steelmaking slag for reuse in the production of new steel.

Announcing the contracts, Harsco Metals & Minerals Chief Operating Officer Chris Whistler said, “Both of these contracts are with well-positioned, substantial customers at the leading edge of their markets.  They ably reflect our continuing strategies and objectives for growth in this region, and for our Harsco business overall.”

About Harsco
Harsco’s Metals & Minerals division serves as a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with effective solutions for converting production waste streams into beneficial commercial use.  Its operations span approximately 140 customer sites across more than 30 countries.

Harsco Corporation is a diversified industrial company providing a range of onsite services and engineered products to the global steel, energy and railway sectors.  Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index.  Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact
David S. Martin
717.612.5628
[email protected]

Media Contact
Kenneth D. Julian
717.730.3683
[email protected]
