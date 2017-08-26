CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Reuters) – Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast as a Category 4 storm on Friday, bringing life-threatening winds and the likelihood of catastrophic flooding as the most powerful storm in over a decade to hit the mainland United States.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Harvey barrels into Texas as Category 4 hurricane - August 26, 2017
- Harvey makes landfall in Texas as Category 4 hurricane - August 25, 2017
- North Korea tests short-range missiles as South Korea, U.S. conduct drills - August 25, 2017