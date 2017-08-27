Harvey claims second fatality as floodwaters rise in Texas

ROCKPORT, Texas (Reuters) – Rescue crews raced against rising floodwaters early on Sunday to pull hundreds of stranded residents from their homes and cars in southeast Texas as Harvey, the most powerful storm to hit the state in more than 50 years, roared inland.
