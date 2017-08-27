Harvey claims second fatality, threatens catastrophic floods

ROCKPORT, Texas (Reuters) – A second person was killed on Saturday as Harvey, the most powerful storm to hit Texas in more than 50 years, roared inland, knocking out power to more than 230,000 people and threatening catastrophic flooding.
